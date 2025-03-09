This Moist Chocolate Cupcake Recipe by Spice Bangla Is So Good

Calling all chocolate lovers. If you love rich, decadent treats, you’re going to love this recipe for super moist chocolate cupcakes. And if you have a sweet tooth like us, then we’re already friends. So let’s roll up our sleeves, head to the kitchen, and reach for the baking flour.

In this video, Spice Bangla shares her irresistible chocolate cupcake recipe, ensuring the perfect moist texture and deep chocolate flavour that will have everyone coming back for seconds.

She begins by preparing homemade buttermilk with milk, vinegar, and lemon juice, setting it aside for five minutes. Next, she sifts together the dry ingredients, flour, cocoa powder, salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda, to create a smooth, airy mixture.

Moving on to the wet ingredients, she combines eggs, buttermilk, vanilla essence, and vegetable oil. Once both mixtures are ready, she gently folds them together, creating a luscious batter. Finally, she pours the batter into cupcake liners and pops them into the oven, baking them to perfection.

These super moist chocolate cupcakes are perfect for parties, celebrations, or simply as a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Watch the full recipe below