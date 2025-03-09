Connect with us

Dunsin Oyekan Glorifies God in His Latest Release “Who Is Like You”

5 hours ago

Two months after releasing “Judah” and a live performance video of “The Worshipper’s Song,” the twelfth track from his album “The Great Commission,Dunsin Oyekan is back with “Who Is Like You,” a song that gives all the glory to God.

The song reflects on God’s power, faithfulness, and greatness. It draws from scripture, where time and time again, people witnessed His mighty works: seas parted, enemies were defeated, and His protection never failed. But God’s wonders didn’t stop there. He is still moving, still proving that no one compares to Him.

“Who Is Like You” follows this sacred tradition, turning awe into worship. With verses from Psalms, Isaiah, and 2 Samuel, it echoes a question asked throughout the Bible: who can stand beside God? The answer remains the same: no one.

Listen to “Who Is Like You” below.

