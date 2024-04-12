Connect with us

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan releases New Album "The Great Commission" featuring Naomi Raine, Nathaniel Bassey & More

BN TV

Basketmouth makes Ojojo & Pepper Sauce with Mercy Johnson Okojie on Episode 6 (S4) of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Career

Bosun Fatoki Shares His Success Story from Selling Phones to a Real Estate Mogul on the "Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV

Bunmilofe & Dara Get Real about Life in a Premiere Episode of their New Podcast "Lifework By Design"

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

All You Need to Know About the Inaugural Issue of British Vogue's 1st Black Female Head of Nigerian Descent — Chioma Nnadi

BN TV Cuisine

Let's Take it Back to the 90's with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

Calling all Swallow Fans! This Rice & Plantain Swallow by Ify's Kitchen Will Be Your New Favourite

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

BN TV

Dunsin Oyekan releases New Album “The Great Commission” featuring Naomi Raine, Nathaniel Bassey & More

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Gospel artist and minister, Dunsin Oyekan, has released a new album titled “The Great Commission,” an album he describes as “a bold declaration that Jesus, our Lord, is coming.”

The fourteen-track album features collaborations with renowned gospel artists such as Nathaniel Bassey, Naomi Raine, Theophilus Sunday, Lawrence Oyor, Sheldon Bangera, Matt Laverne and Joseph Espinoza.

In addition to the album release, Dunsin Oyekan dropped the official live video for the song “The Future” – an anthem of faith and a call to embrace the future with hope and purpose.

Listen here

Stream the album here.

Watch “The Future” here

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL

These Are The Top Ten Languages Mostly Spoken in Africa, According to This Bird Report

Chaste Inegbedion: Will Workplace Wellness Programs Nurture Employee Well-Being?

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”
css.php