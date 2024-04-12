Dunsin Oyekan releases New Album “The Great Commission” featuring Naomi Raine, Nathaniel Bassey & More

Gospel artist and minister, Dunsin Oyekan, has released a new album titled “The Great Commission,” an album he describes as “a bold declaration that Jesus, our Lord, is coming.”

The fourteen-track album features collaborations with renowned gospel artists such as Nathaniel Bassey, Naomi Raine, Theophilus Sunday, Lawrence Oyor, Sheldon Bangera, Matt Laverne and Joseph Espinoza.

In addition to the album release, Dunsin Oyekan dropped the official live video for the song “The Future” – an anthem of faith and a call to embrace the future with hope and purpose.

