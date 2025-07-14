JJC Skillz Returns to the Director’s Chair With Gritty Action Film Hakeem: Seeking Justice

Multi-talented Nigerian creative Abdulrasheed “JJC Skillz” Bello is set to release his new movie, Hakeem: Seeking Justice — a gripping action drama set to premiere in cinemas nationwide on August 1, 2025.

Produced by Afristar Media and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, Hakeem tells a remarkable story of a man confronting grief, betrayal, and the failure of justice in a society stacked against him.

The film stars Deyemi Okanlawon in a career-defining performance, alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Chioma Chukwuka, Zubby Michael, Bolanle Ninalowo, Gabriel Afolayan, Regina Daniels, Liquorose, Ali Nuhu, Skales, and White Money among others.

This story had to be intentional, said director JJC Skillz. We wanted to explore an action-packed film that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats, while still portraying a captivating and emotional story. Every shot, every performance, was crafted to reflect that intention.

The official trailer, released last week, has already generated buzz across social media and the film industry.

Viewers have drawn comparisons to the John Wick franchise for its dark tone and emotionally driven protagonist, though Hakeem grounds itself more in psychological realism and social commentary. With raw visuals, a haunting score, and intense performances, Hakeem is poised to set a new standard for locally produced action cinema in Nigeria.

The film moves beyond spectacle to tell a deeply human story that resonates with audiences across generations.

A Cultural Shift in Nollywood Storytelling Known globally for the hit anthem “We Are Africans,” and other block buster projects such as Omo Ghetto The Saga, Industreet, She Must be Obeyed among others.

JJC Skillz brings his decades-long influence in music and movie culture to the big screen with purpose and precision. His move into full blown action movies is a new direction for Nollywood—where genre meets meaning and entertainment sparks dialogue. Described as more than a movie, Hakeem: Seeking Justice explores themes intended to spark conversation.

Release Details

Title: Hakeem: Seeking Justice

Director: Abdulrasheed "JJC Skillz" Bello

Production Company: Afristar Media

Distributor: FilmOne Entertainment

Release Date: August 1, 2025 (Nationwide in Nigeria)

For press interviews, media access, and promotional event coverage, contact: Afristar Media

Email

Website

Phone: +234 9130470244

