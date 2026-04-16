Osas Ighodaro Joins Woody McClain and Hakeem Kae-Kazim in Global Action-Comedy “Boyz Trip”

Osas Ighodaro is officially taking her talents to Cape Town!

Deadline has confirmed exclusively that the Nigerian actress, executive producer, and all-round powerhouse has joined the cast of “Boyz Trip,” a South Africa-set action-comedy currently filming in Cape Town. And if the rest of the cast is anything to go by, this one is shaping up to be a serious watch.

Directed by Kyle Scott, the film follows four college friends whose annual getaway takes an abrupt turn into international chaos, leaving the group to rely on nothing but old bonds and questionable skills to survive. Osas joins a cast that reflects a broad cross-continental reach, featuring Rome Flynn, Algee Smith, Desi Banks, and Siv Ngesi. The ensemble has been further bolstered by the addition of Woody McClain (Power Book II: Ghost), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda), Peter Lee, and producer Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

The production is being framed as a definitive cross-over event, merging influences from Nollywood, Hollywood, and beyond. As producer Autumn Bailey-Ford noted:

We are excited to finally round out this cast. This is truly going to be a global project, as we have talent from London, Nollywood, South Africa, Korea, and America all coming together.

Rounding out this international line-up are Ama Qamata, Thapelo Mokoena, Bohang Moeko, Ama K. Abebrese, Alessandra Fuller, and Francisca Aronsson. With Emmy-nominated composers Kareem James and Marcus Ash handling the score, and production spanning KeyScott Entertainment, Canyon View Media, and Autumn Bailey Entertainment, “Boyz Trip” is positioning itself as a major 2026 release.