Urban Skin Rx Happily After Acne Party, Adieu Acne: A Triumphant Goodbye to Acne

Urban Skin Rx, an Even Tone Expert, globally known for its inclusive clinical skincare for every skin and tailored solutions for melanin-rich skin, hosted the first After Acne Party in Nigeria on June 15th, 2025, at Ebony Life Place, Jinja Garden, Lagos, Nigeria. It will be remembered not just as a town-hall gathering to celebrate the end of acne’s triumph but as a cultural moment that sparked a deeper conversation about sharing acne stories and navigating personal journeys in finding confidence in one’s skin.

Weeks before the event, select creators and skincare enthusiasts with different skin concerns went on a 6-week beauty journaling journey with Urban Skin Rx. They went through an in-depth skin analysis via Demicare to get more knowledge about their skin concerns, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors that trigger skin issues. A personalised Urban Skin Rx regimen was prescribed to treat it. They documented their skin progress, and it was clear that through consistency, we can control acne and its aftermath, which can come in the form of dark spots and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Watch Testimonials Here:

Testimonial 2 – Adeola’s Journey

Testimonial 3 – Bryan’s Journey

Testimonial 4 – Rahmah’s Journey

The Main Event: Happily After Acne Party is not celebrating the death of acne; it is a metaphor to celebrate the end of the tyranny of acne, the helplessness, the struggle, and the old myths and propaganda that have formed the culture of trauma-led approaches to controlling acne.

Guests were welcomed with the Adieu Acne sunglasses that became a badge of pride and resilience, setting the tone for what would be an evening of powerful expression, shared reflection, tribute to acne, and reclaiming joy and confidence in their skin.

Acne is language; it’s your body telling you something. It shouldn’t be met with a fear reaction. It is a continuous conversation with your skin and your choices through your life. It is even more of a triumph when you have amazing solutions from a brand like Urban Skin Rx that daily innovates to ensure this conversation is clear, effective, and tailored for you.

The opening conversation starter by Vivienne Odofin—Strategy Director for Urban Skin Rx Nigeria—kicked the event off to a powerful start.

Real Faces, Real Stories:

A Moment with Nonye (@thisthingcalledfashion)

A renowned fashion voice in the Nigerian beauty industry, Nonye was vulnerable with her story, one not about trends or aesthetics, but about self-acceptance.

She spoke about how years of concealing acne left her questioning her creative identity and how letting go of perfection allowed her to embrace a new kind of beauty. One rooted in presence, not polish.

At the heart of the event were deep personal stories featuring five skin enthusiasts who went on a beauty journaling journey with Urban Skin Rx: Bryan Kezich, Theskincarepharmacist, Ene Vincent, and Sisi Lanre—creators and entrepreneurs who shared their acne stories and their aftermath.

Adieu to What No Longer Serves Us

Happily After Acne Party – Adieu Acne was more than an event. It was a celebration and a moment of release. A moment where everyone left a little lighter, released from unrealistic beauty standards, from hiding behind filters and foundations, and from the belief that we’re only worthy when our skin is clear.

For once, skincare wasn’t being discussed as a problem to fix but as a process to honour and a chance to take full control over with Urban Skin Rx.

Catch more updates and exclusive bundle deals via Urbanskinrx_ng on Instagram and shop in-store at Perfect Trust Cosmetics Nationwide @perfectrustcosmetics.

#UrbanSkinRxNG #USRxAdieuAcne #USRxHappilyAfterAcneParty

