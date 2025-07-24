An Unforgettable Celebration of Motherhood: Sanosan x Bumps & Brunches with Mamadinya

When Sanosan officially launched in Nigeria, it wasn’t just about hitting the shelves, it was about showing up meaningfully for expectant mothers through a beautiful collaboration with the very first Bumps & Brunches event in Lagos, Nigeria, hosted by Mamadinya.

Sanosan, a trusted mother and baby care brand from Germany is rooted in the promise of promoting gentle care, with a commitment to using natural ingredients like organic olive oil and milk protein, and formulas that are safe with meticulous quality control. Sanosan fills a critical gap in the Nigerian market, offering safe, dermatologically tested skincare solutions that nurture both mother and child.

Before the official launch event, the excitement began with a meet & greet with Mamadinya, a renowned licensed Midwife at Ikeja City Mall and Lekki Palms Mall from Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th June 2025, introducing shoppers to the world of Sanosan and giving expert advice to moms and expecting mothers with exclusive offers.

Bumps & Brunches With Sanosan A Sunday Made for Mamas

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, approximately 50 pregnant women gathered at 788 On The Sea, with the beautiful coast of Lagos as the backdrop, for an intimate, thoughtful, and joy-filled immersive experience curated by Sanosan and Mamadinya.

This experience is the first of its kind in Nigeria for the celebration of the sacredness and beauty of pregnancy, especially for women of color. This experience curated with intention, thoughtfulness, and unforgettable experiences is SANOSAN being one with the Nigerian Mom as it officially launches in the mom and baby category for every family in Nigeria.

Mamadinya, founder of Bumps & Brunches, ushered in our mamas with a heartfelt welcome, setting the tone for what was to come and an unforgettable experience which kicked off with a practical session with the mamas teaching them how best to position themselves during contractions. A surprise video of our mamas’ loved ones was played to encourage them through their journey. We had a roller coaster of emotions during this moment.

Expert Panels, Heart Talks & Real Connection

The first panel conversation of the day was with trusted and seasoned maternal health experts from Dr. Lope Adejuyigbe Lope, Lactation Consultant to therapists for moms, postpartum and childcare experts like Tinuke Atilade, Anne Ogunyomi, and Itoro Ugorji of Baby Lounge. They discussed everything from emotional wellness, proper breastfeeding, prenatal care, to adjusting and embracing the changes that come with motherhood.

The last panel conversation was with celebrity mom Tania Omotayo, Vivienne Odofin, Makida Moka, and Ayoyinka Abolarin. They shared their personal motherhood journeys, raw, relatable, inspiring, and reassuring.

We shared moments of clarity and powerful connections, all sparked by the true vulnerability in both panel conversations. Our mamas experienced the loving embrace of words of affirmation and validation. This was true sisterhood at an event like never before.

The Bumps & Brunches experience with Sanosan and Mamadinya was fully immersive; our mamas were pampered with soothing massages by Lola April Wellness, and each had a photo maternity photoshoot that captured their radiance in its purest form. Every detail was intentional, detailed and curated naturally with love, just like Sanosan. From our menu to satisfy every craving, to the specially curated gift boxes for each Sanosan Mama, to ensure that the prenatal and postpartum journey is experienced with the best care from Sanosan.

10 lucky moms-to-be who won the Vagina On The Floor Dance Challenge got Bumpiana outfits from Ziva Lagos by Tania Omotayo, while the best-dressed moms took home exclusive Sanosan diaper bags.

Edward, a representative from Sanosan Mann & Schroder engaged the moms-to-be sharing the brand story and how Sanosan will always be there throughout their journey. Mamadinya wrapped the event up with her signature baby mama dance challenge with the moms-to-be which was super fun and thrilling.

For the first time ever in the personal care category with focus on mother and baby care, our mamas felt seen because Sanosan listened, showed up, and created a space where Nigerian mamas can breathe and be themselves without being judged. In a culture where pregnancy is often lonely and guarded with silence.

This was a rare moment of openness, sisterhood, and affirmation. Every Sanosan mama was reminded that she matters, her questions have answers, her emotions are valid and her joy is shared because above anything we want every Sanosan mama to be nurtured, have their babies thrive and kids cared for because Sanosan cares.

Catch the highlights on Instagram

@perfectrustcosmetics distributes authentic Sanosan products and is also an authorised distributor nationwide, in partnership with authorised dealers like Beauty Hut Africa and the official community shop on Instagram @sanosannigeria. Follow for exclusive offers and deals.

Sponsored Content