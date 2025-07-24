Coronation Investment Academy and NGX X-Academy Join Forces to Boost Financial Literacy in Nigeria

In a strategic move to advance financial literacy and democratise access to investment knowledge across

Nigeria, Coronation Investment Academy has partnered with NGX X-Academy, a knowledge platform of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

This collaboration forms part of Coronation’s broader financial literacy initiative under the Coronation Investment Academy, a free digital learning platform established to equip individuals with practical knowledge in investing, wealth management, and financial planning. Since its launch, the Academy has attracted nearly 400,000 learners, positioning it as one of the most impactful platforms of its kind in Nigeria.

The partnership with NGX X-Academy signals an intentional shift towards structured, professional-grade investment education. Through this collaboration, both Institutions will co-develop a suite of co-branded learning modules designed to serve both the public as well as professionals seeking advancement in the capital market.

As part of this initiative, learners who complete five Academy courses will qualify for discounted access to NGX X-Academy’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes. This incentive bridges the gap between informal financial education and formal certification, creating a clear path for professional growth and improved market competence.

Speaking on the partnership, Olufemi Yoloye, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Wealth, described the initiative as both timely and transformational,

This collaboration with NGX X-Academy amplifies our belief that financial literacy is not a luxury it’s a prerequisite for national prosperity. We are creating a more inclusive capital market by making investment knowledge both aspirational and accessible.

Also commenting on the partnership, Tony Ibeziako, Head, Primary Markets, NGX, said,

At NGX, we are committed to driving the development of a financially literate investment community. This partnership with Coronation Wealth underscores our shared vision of equipping Nigerians with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed investment decisions and actively participate in the capital market.

This strategic partnership reinforces Coronation Wealth’s core mission: to democratise access to wealth- building tools and unlock sustainable financial outcomes for Africans. Beyond the immediate benefits of increased credibility and professional development, the collaborations offer scale reaching underserved demographics who have traditionally been from formal financial education.

By partnering with a reputable institution like NGX, the Coronation Investment Academy is not only delivering content it is creating opportunity. For learners, this means acquiring practical knowledge that leads to professional recognition. For the market, it signifies the emergence of a better-informed and more confident class of investors.

For enrollment and free learning, please visit here.

Sponsored Content