Dr Teal’s Nigeria Hosts Its First End-of-Year Community Detty Experience

Dr Teal’s Nigeria marked a significant milestone in its market with the launch of its first end-of-year experiential event in the Beauty & Wellness Category, an exclusive, thoughtfully curated, and community-first celebration.

The personal care and wellness brand closed out the year on a high note with the Dr Teal’s Detty Experience: Class of 2025, held on November 30th at the Monarch Event Centre, Lekki.

The event redefined wellness experiences by seamlessly blending self-care advocacy with the vibrancy of a traditional Nigerian Owambe celebration.

From cultural performances and indulgent culinary experiences to a dedicated spa for guests to recover while partying hard, the Detty Experience created an immersive environment that celebrated rest, recovery, joy, and community.

The fusion of vibrant Owambe aesthetics, a serene ambience, and dedicated masseuses on standby created a space where guests could truly let go.

At the event, Chinedu Okoye, Managing Director/CEO of Perfect Trust Beauty and Wellness, exclusive distributor of Dr Teal’s in Nigeria, shared that the Owambe theme was a deliberate and strategic expression of holistic wellness.

“The goal was to re-energise our community and place them in a relaxed, joyful state, moving intentionally beyond transactions to emotional connection. We wanted our customers to feel genuinely appreciated and to understand that joy and recovery are essential routines, not luxuries.

By infusing the cultural relevance of the Detty December season, a period defined by high energy, social activity, and physical demand, we positioned Dr Teal’s to own a key share of mind as well as kick off this season.

As one of the most culturally aligned wellness experiences of the season, the Detty experience educated our customers on how to fully immerse themselves in the Dr Teal’s universe, with the powerful “RADIATE & RECOVER” with Dr Teal’s”campaign core.

Reinforcing this vision, Vivienne Odofin Daniel, Strategy Director for Dr Teal’s Nigeria, emphasized the brand’s commitment to accessible wellness.

“Wellness should not be a luxury. Every Nigerian deserves it as a lifestyle,”

She further explained the cultural inspiration behind the Owambe concept, noting Dr Teal’s intentional alignment with the communities it serves.

“Dr Teal’s is a brand that deeply connects with the culture it operates in. Nigerians are people of celebration and togetherness. After a challenging 2025 for both businesses and the country, we wanted a culturally relevant way to reconnect with our community during this festive season, one that allows them to unwind, radiate, prepare to shine for the holidays, and most importantly, recover from stress.”

The Detty Experience was hosted by veteran actress Shaffy Bello, and the blue carpet was hosted by Makida Moka. The three best-dressed individuals were awarded thousands and millions of Naira worth of Dr Teal’s products.

The night featured live performances that transcended into the vibrancy of the Nigerian typical Owanmbe, celebrating culture, heritage, and shared moments of joy that reinforced one clear message: wellness thrives when it is shared, culturally relevant, and deeply human.

Through the Dr Teal’s Detty Experience, the brand reaffirmed not just as a wellness product line, but as your lifestyle partner championing rest, joy, and holistic well-being for Nigerians.

