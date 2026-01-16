Bolt Kicked Off the Year by Surprising Some of Its Riders

January usually comes with long to-do lists and “back to reality” energy. But for a few Bolt riders, the year started with a surprise they definitely didn’t see coming.

Recently, Bolt rewarded some of its most active riders with premium gifts like AirPods Pro, an iPhone 17 Pro, and festive hampers. The riders were selected based on how frequently they used the app and how consistently they moved with Bolt throughout 2025.

The rewards were an extension of 12 Rides of Cheer, a campaign Bolt ran toward the end of last year. Over nine days, riders randomly received little surprises, ride promo codes and hampers, just for booking rides as usual. No long forms, no stress. Just good vibes.

Although the campaign started late last year, Bolt says the idea wasn’t really about the season. It was more about recognising riders who quietly “showed up” all year from airport runs, late-night trips, quick errands, and everyday movement that adds up over time.

Some of the riders who received gifts admitted they didn’t even know something like this was coming. One minute you’re booking a ride, the next thing you know, someone is calling you about an iPhone.

Bolt has been leaning more into loyalty and reward-driven initiatives recently, not just for drivers but for riders as well. The company says it plans to keep finding ways to acknowledge users who stick with the platform, whether through surprise campaigns or everyday perks.

Because sometimes, moving around the city can come with more than just a ride.

Sponsored Content