Lagos Rocks: A Detty December Opening Lagos Will Never Forget

Lagos Rocks didn’t just kick off Detty December, it set the tone!

What began as a bold vision by Clout Africa, came to life as an electrifying cultural experience that brought together music, youth culture, celebrity energy, and the unmistakable spirit of Lagos. From the moment the doors opened, Lagos Rocks confirmed its place as the *official Detty December starter*, delivering an unforgettable night of sound, style, and celebration.

“As Nigeria’s leading creative hub for music, media, experiential events, and talent development, Clout Africa once again proved its ability to turn culture into moments that matter. Lagos Rocks was more than an event, it was a statement of intent: African creativity, done at the highest level,” said Joseph Adamu, COO Clout Africa.

A Night Powered by Music and Pure Energy

The stage came alive with thrilling performances from some of the most exciting names shaping the sound of now and next. Zinoleesky as the Show’s headliner, delivered a standout performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy, reminding everyone why he remains one of the most influential voices of his generation.

The energy level was high, due to preceding performances from Ashidapo, Oberz, Lovn, Noon Dave, Cupid SZN, Little Zino and a wave of rising artists who brought raw talent, passion, and originality to the Lagos Rocks stage. Each act added its own flavor, creating a seamless blend of established stars and emerging voices, a core part of Clout Africa’s mission to spotlight African talent.

DJs, Vibes, and Non-Stop Movement

Sound curation was nothing short of elite. With a powerhouse DJ lineup including DJ Salt, DJ 808, DJ Rosco, DJ Keywe, DJ KO, DJ Tim Westwood, the atmosphere never dipped. From Afrobeats to global club anthems, every set kept the crowd moving and the energy sky-high from start to finish.

Culture, Community, and Star Power

Beyond the music, Lagos Rocks embraced the full spectrum of entertainment culture. The event saw special appearances from Big Brother Naija reality stars Rooboy and Doris, adding celebrity excitement and fan engagement to the night.

The presence of Clout Band, alongside a vibrant mix of creators, tastemakers, and up-and-coming artists, reinforced what Lagos Rocks truly represents – a *community-driven movement* where creativity, collaboration, and culture intersect.

In partnership with Action Bitters, Lagos Rocks officially ushered in the season’s “Oblee” energy, giving Lagos its first real taste of Detty December magic. It was a night where people connected, celebrated, and experienced Lagos in its purest form – bold, loud, creative, and unstoppable.

From the music to the crowd, from the performances to the atmosphere, Lagos Rocks captured the essence of what Detty December is meant to be.

This wasn’t just an event.

It was a moment.

A movement.

A reminder that Clout Africa sets the pace.

Here is one of the highlights from the event. Watch Zinoleeksy’s performance here

