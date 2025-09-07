Big Soso, Ivatar & Doris Evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 10!

It was another intense Sunday night in Biggie’s house as three housemates — Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris — were evicted, bringing the competition down to 19 housemates.

Big Soso was the first to leave the house, walking out with her usual warmth and humor. When asked by Ebuka how she felt, she said with a laugh, “I feel good, Ebuka. Wallahi, nagode, guys. I don chop chop, my cloth no gree zip again!” She shared that her nurturing nature in the house came naturally, saying she wanted to be there for those who didn’t have their mothers around.

Next was Ivatar, who addressed her fallout with Mensan, making it clear she values direct communication: “I don’t like when people can’t come to talk to me directly.”

Before revealing the final eviction of the night, Ebuka turned up the suspense, keeping the housemates and everyone watching at home on edge. When Doris’ name was finally called, she was visibly stunned, saying, “I put in a lot of work. I shouldn’t be here.”

As the dust settled, Ebuka reminded the remaining housemates to stay true to themselves, setting the tone for an even more competitive week ahead.