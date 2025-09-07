Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Serves RMD-Inspired Style for Tonight’s BBNaija 10 Eviction Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu steps out in a bold, RMD-inspired look for BBNaija eviction night, setting the tone for an evening of high anticipation.
Sunday nights on Big Brother Naija aren’t just about who stays and who goes — they’ve become a stage for Ebuka ObiUchendu to turn live television into a fashion moment. As a new round of evictions looms tonight, Ebuka steps out with a look that pays tribute to one of Nollywood’s most enduring style icons, Richard MofeDamijo.

Dressed in a rich camel corduroy suit layered over a striking leopard-print shirt, Ebuka nods to RMD’s effortless cool and decades-long reign as a screen legend. A matching leopard-print pocket square ties the look together, while dark sunglasses, layered necklaces, and a leather briefcase accented with animal-print panels add polish and personality.

The warm-toned lounge setting and classic brown dress shoes amplify the refined vibe, making this a fitting homage to the actor, producer, lawyer, and all-around Nigerian cultural icon who has been a “zaddy” for over 30 years.

As eviction night unfolds, the tension may be high in the house — but Ebuka ensures that the spotlight, at least for a moment, is firmly on him.

