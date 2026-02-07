Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Re-Proposes to Cynthia in Vatican City to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Super Bowl LX: Meet Uchenna Nwosu, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & More Nigerian-Heritage Players on the Big Stage

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

SND LAB and Star Baba Jay Are Setting the Mood With “For Your Love”

Mercy Eke Earns Her MBA from the University of Sunderland in London

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam’s 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Ugo Ugochukwu Wins Big! The 18-Year-Old Is Your 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion

President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

Kai Cenat Is Back in Lagos and Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu

A decade of love! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surprised his wife Cynthia with a stunning re-proposal in Vatican City for their 10th wedding anniversary.
When we’re about to clock ten years in marriage, we might all need to take a page from Ebuka ObiUchendu’s playbook. Fancy a new set of rings to mark a decade together? Ebuka just showed us one very thoughtful way to do it.

The media personality and popular Big Brother Naija host shared a carousel from Rome and Vatican City, and tucked inside it was a moment that stopped us mid-scroll. In the video, Ebuka drops to one knee in St. Peter’s Square, dressed in a clean white traditional outfit and sunglasses, ring box in hand. Cynthia, wrapped in a grey patterned coat and holding a small black Dior bag, clearly isn’t expecting what comes next. Her reaction says it all — hands to her chest, a pause, then laughter as she takes in the moment and says yes all over again.

The setting does a lot of the talking. Cobblestone floors, the sweeping colonnades of St. Peter’s Basilica behind them, and curious onlookers who slow down, smile and cheer as the proposal unfolds. It’s public without feeling staged, intimate without being overdone. According to Ebuka, they had just attended mass at the basilica before the surprise, making the moment feel even more personal.

In his caption, he shared that the couple marked their exact wedding anniversary on February 6, spending the day between Rome and Vatican City. Alongside the re-proposal, they attended mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and received a 10th anniversary certificate from the Pope before heading off for dinner at their favourite spot.

With the celebrations wrapped up, Ebuka ended the post on a playful note: “Now, it’s vacation time. Where to next?”We’re guessing the couple are already on their way to a new city or country, ready to swap cobblestones for holiday mode and keep the anniversary glow going.

 

