Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Re-Proposes to Cynthia in Vatican City to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary
A decade of love! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surprised his wife Cynthia with a stunning re-proposal in Vatican City for their 10th wedding anniversary.
When we’re about to clock ten years in marriage, we might all need to take a page from Ebuka Obi–Uchendu’s playbook. Fancy a new set of rings to mark a decade together? Ebuka just showed us one very thoughtful way to do it.
The media personality and popular Big Brother Naija host shared a carousel from Rome and Vatican City, and tucked inside it was a moment that stopped us mid-scroll. In the video, Ebuka drops to one knee in St. Peter’s Square, dressed in a clean white traditional outfit and sunglasses, ring box in hand. Cynthia, wrapped in a grey patterned coat and holding a small black Dior bag, clearly isn’t expecting what comes next. Her reaction says it all — hands to her chest, a pause, then laughter as she takes in the moment and says yes all over again.
The setting does a lot of the talking. Cobblestone floors, the sweeping colonnades of St. Peter’s Basilica behind them, and curious onlookers who slow down, smile and cheer as the proposal unfolds. It’s public without feeling staged, intimate without being overdone. According to Ebuka, they had just attended mass at the basilica before the surprise, making the moment feel even more personal.
In his caption, he shared that the couple marked their exact wedding anniversary on February 6, spending the day between Rome and Vatican City. Alongside the re-proposal, they attended mass at St. Peter’s Basilica and received a 10th anniversary certificate from the Pope before heading off for dinner at their favourite spot.
