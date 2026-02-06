Connect with us

Scoop Sports

Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Scoop Sports

Super Bowl LX: Meet Uchenna Nwosu, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & More Nigerian-Heritage Players on the Big Stage

Beauty Scoop Style

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Music Scoop

SND LAB and Star Baba Jay Are Setting the Mood With “For Your Love”

Inspired Scoop

Mercy Eke Earns Her MBA from the University of Sunderland in London

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Guinness World Records Confirms Tesglam’s 146-Hour Makeup Marathon in Lagos

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ugo Ugochukwu Wins Big! The 18-Year-Old Is Your 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion

News Scoop

President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

Scoop

Kai Cenat Is Back in Lagos and Pays a Courtesy Visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu

Music Scoop

5 Ron Kenoly Songs to Remember the Gospel Legend

Scoop

Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Your guide to Super Bowl LX 2026: Bad Bunny’s halftime show, kickoff times for Nigeria, China, United States and the UK, and how to stream the Seahawks vs. Patriots live globally
Avatar photo

Published

21 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Seahawks/Instagram

Ready for the biggest night in American sports? Super Bowl LX is landing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California this Sunday, 8 February 2026, and it promises everything fans live for — jaw-dropping touchdowns, game-changing plays, and a halftime show you won’t forget.

American football isn’t just a sport in the U.S.; it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon. From packed stadiums to living rooms buzzing with excitement, every play keeps fans on the edge of their seats. And over the years, players of Nigerian descent have been leaving their mark on the league, bringing skill, strength, and a touch of Naija pride to every snap, tackle, and touchdown.

This year, the Seattle Seahawks boast the highest number of Nigerian-heritage players in the Super Bowl, going head-to-head with the New England Patriots, while the Tennessee Titans also have Nigerian representation on the roster. From record-breaking wide receivers to defensive anchors, these athletes are woven into the heart of the championship clash.

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the game and celebrate our brothers chasing the ultimate prize:

When and Where
  • Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026 (Monday morning, 9 February for Naija and UK fans)
  • Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers)
  • Kickoff Time: US (ET): 6:30 PM | UK (GMT): 11:30 PM | Nigeria (WAT): 12:30 AM
The Entertainment: Halftime & More

The NFL has gone all out for the 60th anniversary.

  • Halftime Show: Global superstar Bad Bunny headlines, making history as the first solo Latin artist to lead the show. Expect high-energy performances and possibly a few surprise guests.
  • Opening Ceremony: Legendary band Green Day kicks things off, celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history.
  • National Anthem: Charlie Puth will perform the US National Anthem, with Coco Jones singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem.
How to Watch: From Lagos to London

No matter where you are, there’s a way to catch the action live:

  • In Nigeria: Live on DSTV/SuperSport (usually via ESPN) or stream via the DSTV Stream app.
  • In the UK: Free streaming on ITVX or via Sky Sports NFL.
  • In the US: Broadcast on NBC and Telemundo.
  • In Canada: The game is widely available on CTV, TSN, and RDS (for French commentary). If you prefer streaming, DAZN Canada and Fubo are your best bets
  • In China: Since the game kicks off on Monday morning (7:30 AM CST), you can stream it live via Tencent Sports (QQ), Douyin, or Disney China. Regional TV coverage is also available on GDTV and SMG (G Sports).
  • Streaming Globally: The Peacock app and NFL+ are the official streaming homes for the game.
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php