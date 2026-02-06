Scoop
Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide
Your guide to Super Bowl LX 2026: Bad Bunny’s halftime show, kickoff times for Nigeria, China, United States and the UK, and how to stream the Seahawks vs. Patriots live globally
Ready for the biggest night in American sports? Super Bowl LX is landing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California this Sunday, 8 February 2026, and it promises everything fans live for — jaw-dropping touchdowns, game-changing plays, and a halftime show you won’t forget.
American football isn’t just a sport in the U.S.; it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon. From packed stadiums to living rooms buzzing with excitement, every play keeps fans on the edge of their seats. And over the years, players of Nigerian descent have been leaving their mark on the league, bringing skill, strength, and a touch of Naija pride to every snap, tackle, and touchdown.
This year, the Seattle Seahawks boast the highest number of Nigerian-heritage players in the Super Bowl, going head-to-head with the New England Patriots, while the Tennessee Titans also have Nigerian representation on the roster. From record-breaking wide receivers to defensive anchors, these athletes are woven into the heart of the championship clash.
Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the game and celebrate our brothers chasing the ultimate prize:
When and Where
- Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026 (Monday morning, 9 February for Naija and UK fans)
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers)
- Kickoff Time: US (ET): 6:30 PM | UK (GMT): 11:30 PM | Nigeria (WAT): 12:30 AM
The Entertainment: Halftime & More
The NFL has gone all out for the 60th anniversary.
- Halftime Show: Global superstar Bad Bunny headlines, making history as the first solo Latin artist to lead the show. Expect high-energy performances and possibly a few surprise guests.
- Opening Ceremony: Legendary band Green Day kicks things off, celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history.
- National Anthem: Charlie Puth will perform the US National Anthem, with Coco Jones singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem.
How to Watch: From Lagos to London
No matter where you are, there’s a way to catch the action live:
- In Nigeria: Live on DSTV/SuperSport (usually via ESPN) or stream via the DSTV Stream app.
- In the UK: Free streaming on ITVX or via Sky Sports NFL.
- In the US: Broadcast on NBC and Telemundo.
- In Canada: The game is widely available on CTV, TSN, and RDS (for French commentary). If you prefer streaming, DAZN Canada and Fubo are your best bets
- In China: Since the game kicks off on Monday morning (7:30 AM CST), you can stream it live via Tencent Sports (QQ), Douyin, or Disney China. Regional TV coverage is also available on GDTV and SMG (G Sports).
- Streaming Globally: The Peacock app and NFL+ are the official streaming homes for the game.