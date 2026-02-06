Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Ready for the biggest night in American sports? Super Bowl LX is landing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California this Sunday, 8 February 2026, and it promises everything fans live for — jaw-dropping touchdowns, game-changing plays, and a halftime show you won’t forget.

American football isn’t just a sport in the U.S.; it’s a full-blown cultural phenomenon. From packed stadiums to living rooms buzzing with excitement, every play keeps fans on the edge of their seats. And over the years, players of Nigerian descent have been leaving their mark on the league, bringing skill, strength, and a touch of Naija pride to every snap, tackle, and touchdown.

This year, the Seattle Seahawks boast the highest number of Nigerian-heritage players in the Super Bowl, going head-to-head with the New England Patriots, while the Tennessee Titans also have Nigerian representation on the roster. From record-breaking wide receivers to defensive anchors, these athletes are woven into the heart of the championship clash.

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the game and celebrate our brothers chasing the ultimate prize:

When and Where

Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026 (Monday morning, 9 February for Naija and UK fans)

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (home of the San Francisco 49ers)

Kickoff Time: US (ET): 6:30 PM | UK (GMT): 11:30 PM | Nigeria (WAT): 12:30 AM

The Entertainment: Halftime & More

The NFL has gone all out for the 60th anniversary.

Halftime Show: Global superstar Bad Bunny headlines, making history as the first solo Latin artist to lead the show. Expect high-energy performances and possibly a few surprise guests.

Opening Ceremony: Legendary band Green Day kicks things off, celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history.

National Anthem: Charlie Puth will perform the US National Anthem, with Coco Jones singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black National Anthem.

How to Watch: From Lagos to London

No matter where you are, there’s a way to catch the action live: