Coco Jones’ Tiny Desk Performance Is a Reminder of Her Vocal Power

Coco Jones steps behind the Tiny Desk for the first time, serving six songs of soulful R&B and dynamic vocals from Why Not More?
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Coco Jones made her long-awaited appearance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series this week, delivering a performance that showcased the vocal ability and stage presence that have defined her recent rise.

Stepping behind the desk in a shimmering silver dress, the singer-songwriter presented a six-song set that drew heavily from her debut studio album, “Why Not More?.” Having already earned public praise from industry veterans like Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, and Babyface, Jones arrived with high expectations and a clear focus on demonstrating her range and technical control.

The set began with the melodic ballad “You,” setting an intimate tone before transitioning into “Double Back” and several fan-favourite tracks from her 2025 album. A notable highlight occurred mid-set when Jones was joined by The String Queens. The trio provided a rich, orchestral layer to “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” adding a new dimension to the hypnotic R&B track. The performance reached its peak with a raw delivery of her breakout hit “ICU,” a moment that effectively highlighted the vocal power and emotional depth that has made her a standout in the contemporary R&B scene.

Watch her performance

