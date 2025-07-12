Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged! Their Proposal Is Straight Out of a Movie

Stop what you are doing, because Coco Jones just got engaged. The “ICU” singer said yes to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, and their photos are basically a rom‑com poster.

From a breathtaking oceanfront proposal to sweet online reactions from celebrity friends like Ciara, Chloe Bailey, Russell Wilson, Coco Gauff and Angel Reese, it’s safe to say the couple’s moment is the soft launch of the season.

Coco made the announcement with a dreamy photo of the pair kissing as she showed off her sparkly new bling — a diamond ring that gleamed just as bright as the sunset behind them. Donovan also shared a swoon-worthy drone video of the exact moment he got down on one knee at a resort pool, palm trees swaying gently around them.

If you missed the quiet hints, you are forgiven. The pair kept things low‑key for nearly two years. Coco only publicly confirmed their relationship in March during her appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

“I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere,” she joked. “But you know what, I’m happy… and I will say, my music is the outlet that I use to tell most of my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too.”

She added that privacy has always been about protection, not secrecy. “I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody’s secret. I’m trying to protect my family and who I love.”

Their love story might have been private, but their engagement is getting all the love it deserves.