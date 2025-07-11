Connect with us

Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetto's Coral Dream Dress Is Everything We Want to Wear Right Now

Burna Boy Drops Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album "No Sign of Weakness" | Listen

These Photos of Akin Faminu’s Proposal to Kiky Festus Are Straight Out of a Parisian Fairytale

Jackie Asamoah Was a Vision in Sculptural White at Paris Haute Couture Week

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay On Stage, Serving Looks from Fishnets to Cowboy Hats

Jessica Nkosi Bloomed Big at Durban July 2025 | Petals, Couture & All

Planning to Travel to the U.S.? Here’s What You Should Know About the New Visa Rules for Nigerians

Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt in "Devil Wears Prada 2"

JAMB Approves 150 as 2025 University Cut-Off Mark | 16 Years Now Minimum Age for Admission

Veekee James Wore Three Different Crochet Looks in Cape Town and It Was a Vibe

Hamisa Mobetto’s sunset-inspired gown combines East African elegance with high fashion glamour.

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When Hamisa Mobetto says she was born with the art of dressing, we believe her completely. The Tanzanian singer, actress, and businesswoman just shared photos that have us completely mesmerised.

Her latest Instagram post features a one-shoulder masterpiece combining vibrant coral-pink and orange tones with gold accents. The sunset-inspired palette looks absolutely divine against her skin, but what really caught our attention is the sculptural draping that transforms the skirt into pure art.

The bodice features beadwork and sequined details, while the skirt creates cascading layers with petal-like tiers.

Hamisa’s styling choices are absolutely on point. Those finger waves with deep side parts bring vintage glamour with a modern twist. Her bold makeup, defined eyes paired with glossy lips, creates the perfect balance. And those statement spike-like earrings add an avant-garde touch that elevates the entire look.

Her caption, “Sanaa ya kuvaa si kila mtu anaiweza, lakini mimi? Nimezaliwa nayo” (The art of dressing isn’t for everyone, but me? I was born with it), is giving us all the confidence we need.

Looking at this look, we can’t argue with that statement.

