Tanzanian Hamisa Mobetto’s Coral Dream Dress Is Everything We Want to Wear Right Now

When Hamisa Mobetto says she was born with the art of dressing, we believe her completely. The Tanzanian singer, actress, and businesswoman just shared photos that have us completely mesmerised.

Her latest Instagram post features a one-shoulder masterpiece combining vibrant coral-pink and orange tones with gold accents. The sunset-inspired palette looks absolutely divine against her skin, but what really caught our attention is the sculptural draping that transforms the skirt into pure art.

The bodice features beadwork and sequined details, while the skirt creates cascading layers with petal-like tiers.

Hamisa’s styling choices are absolutely on point. Those finger waves with deep side parts bring vintage glamour with a modern twist. Her bold makeup, defined eyes paired with glossy lips, creates the perfect balance. And those statement spike-like earrings add an avant-garde touch that elevates the entire look.

Her caption, “Sanaa ya kuvaa si kila mtu anaiweza, lakini mimi? Nimezaliwa nayo” (The art of dressing isn’t for everyone, but me? I was born with it), is giving us all the confidence we need.

Looking at this look, we can’t argue with that statement.

See more photos below