First-Class Looks Only! Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo Bring Style to Air Tanzania’s Lagos Launch

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo dressed as pilots to announce Air Tanzania’s Lagos route—and now we want pilot-core to be a thing.
16 minutes ago

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo might want to consider a career change, because if flying planes is half about looking the part, they’ve already nailed it.

For Air Tanzania’s big announcement of direct flights from Dar es Salaam to Lagos, the couple showed up in full pilot uniforms, and they looked so good it was hard to focus on anything else.

Juma’s jacket and gold-striped cuffs had serious “Captain of the skies” vibes, while Priscilla looked like the chicest co-pilot ever, her blazer sitting just right, her whole presence so put-together you almost wanted to salute her.

It was a simple announcement, but the stylish twist made it memorable. Two stars dressed as pilots, celebrating a connection between Nigeria and Tanzania that’s about to get even closer.

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

