Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

The smile, the glow, the dress, and Uzo Aduba herself – everything about this moment was pure joy! When Uzo stepped into the spirit tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she brought so much life with her that it felt like a breath of fresh air just watching her walk through.

“Uzo, Uzo, Uzo, Uzo… Uzooooo Adubaaaa!” the cheerers sang, lining both sides of the tunnel, their voices full of excitement. And, of course, Uzo did exactly what we hoped she would – she danced. She twirled gracefully, lifted her legs playfully, swayed her arms to the rhythm, clapped along and simply revelled in the love being shown to her. Her stunning brown silk dress moved beautifully with every step, adding to the magic of the moment.

She didn’t just keep the joy to herself either. Uzo handed out high-fives to some of the cheerers while staying perfectly in tune with the beat, laughing and dancing all the way through.

This video had us smiling right to the end, and we’re pretty sure it will do the same for you.

Watch below.