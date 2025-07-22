All the Pretty Details from Michelle Gentry’s Birthday Celebration

We are catching up with the looks and moments from Michelle Gentry’s birthday celebration, and let’s just say it was as pretty as a party can get. The style, the setting, the details – everything came together beautifully for Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, who looked absolutely lovely as she marked her special day.

Michelle stepped out in a vibrant orange mermaid-style gown that was perfect for the occasion. The ruched detailing and ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves gave the dress a soft, romantic feel, while the sleek fit through the torso and the gentle flare at the hem added a touch of sophistication.

The party itself was just as gorgeous. Balloon installations in shades of orange, pink, red, and rose gold filled the space, while floral arrangements added a fresh, lovely touch. A cocktail station sat perfectly in the mix, giving the party an inviting, celebratory vibe.

Michelle looked every inch the birthday girl, and her choice of outfit couldn’t have been better for such a joyful, thoughtfully planned celebration.

See photos below