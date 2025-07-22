Connect with us

Living Scoop Style

All the Pretty Details from Michelle Gentry’s Birthday Celebration

Living Scoop Style

Kate Henshaw Just Dropped the Hottest Birthday Photos to Mark Her 54th

Living Scoop

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Is Serving Major Style in Her Birthday Photos

Inspired Living Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Fibroids & Launches Research Grant to Push for Better Women’s Health

Beauty Living Music Scoop

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

Beauty Living Scoop

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

Living Scoop Style

Rita Dominic's Navy Sequined Mini Is Birthday Glamour Goals

Living Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Turns 50! Here's to Our Nollywood Queen and Her Incredible Journey

Living Promotions

TOCAA AMSUL Teams Up With NUNSA UNILAG For World Leukaemia Awareness Day

Living Scoop

Mali’s Halima Cissé Shares a Sweet Throwback to Her Record-Breaking Birth of Nine

Living

All the Pretty Details from Michelle Gentry’s Birthday Celebration

Michelle Gentry chose an orange mermaid-style gown with ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves for her birthday party, perfectly matching the cheerful balloon-filled venue.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/instagram

We are catching up with the looks and moments from Michelle Gentry’s birthday celebration, and let’s just say it was as pretty as a party can get. The style, the setting, the details – everything came together beautifully for Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, who looked absolutely lovely as she marked her special day.

Michelle stepped out in a vibrant orange mermaid-style gown that was perfect for the occasion. The ruched detailing and ruffled cold-shoulder sleeves gave the dress a soft, romantic feel, while the sleek fit through the torso and the gentle flare at the hem added a touch of sophistication.

The party itself was just as gorgeous. Balloon installations in shades of orange, pink, red, and rose gold filled the space, while floral arrangements added a fresh, lovely touch. A cocktail station sat perfectly in the mix, giving the party an inviting, celebratory vibe.

Michelle looked every inch the birthday girl, and her choice of outfit couldn’t have been better for such a joyful, thoughtfully planned celebration.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle (@michelleio__)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php