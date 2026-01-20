How Golf X is Creating and Curating a New Leisure Culture in Lagos

Lagos is the hub of pleasure and creativity in Nigeria. People from every part of the world arrive with different dreams, and in that constant movement, the city creates new sounds, styles and possibilities to explore life. One of the new possibilities and styles is Golf X, a place that embodies what leisure looks like in Lagos, bringing together entertainment, technology, great food and meaningful social connection in one immersive space.

As a new lifestyle destination by Mixta Africa, Golf X reflects a commitment to creating premium experiences that are innovative, engaging and distinctly Lagos. In this post-launch interview with Tola Akinsulire, the Chief Commercial Officer at Mixta Africa, he explores the ideas behind the creation and curation of Golf X, what it wants people to enjoy and feel and how the brand is shaping a new way for people to connect, unwind and play.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Tola. Thank you for joining us. How are you feeling today?

Hello. Thank you for having. I feel okay and well.

Great! Can you tell us about the idea that inspired Golf X and why now is the right time to bring it to Lagos?

Golf X came from a simple observation: Lagosians are always looking for new ways to connect, unwind, and spend quality time together, but most leisure options tend to be passive; you sit, you eat, you drink, and you leave.

We wanted to create something people can feel a bigger part of because they are also part of the action. Something that naturally brings people together and creates memories. The idea was to take golf, which many people see as formal or exclusive, and remove the intimidation, then layer in a simple technology support with food, music, and social energy. The timing feels right because Lagos has matured as a lifestyle city. People are more open to experiential leisure, group activities, and places that offer more than just sitting around. Golf X fits perfectly into that shift.

Golf is often perceived as an exclusive sport. Is Golf X the same, or does it challenge that narrative and make the experience more accessible?

That perception is very real, and we were deliberate about addressing it. Golf X is not about playing golf “properly.” It’s about having fun with golf as the backdrop. You don’t need experience, you don’t need lessons, and you don’t need special gear. You can come as you are, jeans, sneakers, whatever you’re comfortable in.

We’ve designed the experience to feel welcoming from the moment you arrive, especially for non-golfers. The focus is enjoyment, not performance. If you can swing a club, you’re good enough for Golf X.

In case anyone is curious, how would you describe the Golf X experience to someone who has never played golf before?

I usually describe it as game night with golf clubs. You come with friends, you swing, you laugh at bad shots, you celebrate the good ones, you eat, you drink, and you hang out. Most people will remember one great shot and forget the rest, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s social, relaxed and fun. You show up the same way you’d normally show up to hang out with friends.

So Golf X accommodates everyone, including non-golfers?

Yes, Golf X is designed first for social people, not golfers. Seasoned golfers enjoy the technology and the chance to play in a relaxed environment. But first-timers, families, and social groups enjoy it because it doesn’t demand expertise; it invites participation.

We built layers into the experience so everyone feels included. You can take it seriously if you want, or you can just enjoy the vibe. Both are valid.

That seems like just another entertainment or lifestyle venue in Lagos. Doesn’t it?

Most entertainment venues are passive; you’re sitting down, talking, eating, or drinking. Golf X is a participating fun spot. There’s something to do together, something to react to, and something to compete over. That shared activity creates conversation, laughter and connection in a very natural way. It also works across different groups: friends, couples, families, and corporate teams, without feeling forced. That flexibility is a big part of what makes it different.

Golf X sits within Mixta Africa’s ecosystem. How does the hub reflect Mixta Africa’s broader vision for community, lifestyle, and placemaking?

At Mixta Africa, we don’t just build real estate, we build places where life happens. Golf X reflects that philosophy. It adds a new layer to Lakowe Lakes as a destination by creating a space where people can gather regularly, not just visit occasionally.

It’s about placemaking, designing environments that encourage connection, shared experiences, and community.

What role does food, drinks and ambience play in shaping the overall Golf X experience

They’re not add-ons, they’re essential to the experience.

Food and drinks help people relax, stay longer, and enjoy the moment. The ambience sets the tone so the space feels welcoming, social, and unpretentious.

Together, they turn Golf X from an activity into a full leisure experience, not something you rush through.

Looking ahead, what does success look like for Golf X in its first year?

Success for us is about behaviour, not just numbers. If people start saying, “Let’s go to Golf X” the same way they suggest dinner or drinks, then we know we’ve done something right. If it becomes a go-to spot for birthdays, team outings, family time and casual hangouts, that’s success.

Ultimately, we want Golf X to feel like it naturally belongs in Lagos’ lifestyle culture, not as a novelty, but as a habit.

Sponsored Content