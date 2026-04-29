An Easy Escape Just Outside Lagos

At Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, the shift happens quickly.

Just 90 minutes from Lagos, it’s close enough for a spontaneous break, but far enough to feel like time away. No flights. No overplanning. Just space, fresh air, and a slower pace. Set across 308 hectares of green lawns, still lakes, and tree-lined paths, the estate isn’t built around doing everything. It’s built around choosing how your time moves.



Designed Around Your Pace

Golf is part of the landscape – an 18-hole championship course that runs through the estate – but it only takes centre stage if you want it to.

There’s plenty else to fill your time. Cycling routes that wind through the property. Paddle boating and pontoon cruises out on the water. Catch-and-release fishing across the lakes. Tennis courts, a fitness centre, and open space that makes it easy to switch off, especially for families.

Nothing feels fixed. You move through it as you like.



Dining That Fits the Day

Dining follows the same rhythm – easy, varied, and unforced.

Revivo Restaurant & Bar sits poolside, offering light meals, smoothies, and drinks throughout the day. The Wine Bar leans quieter, with lakeside views and a more intimate setting for lunch, sundowners, or dinner.

Restaurant on 18 anchors the Lodge, where mornings begin with breakfast and later meals bring together Nigerian favourites and continental dishes in generous spreads. The Clubhouse Restaurant & Bar, set beside the lake, keeps things relaxed with a mix of grills, local dishes, and familiar classics.

By evening, the atmosphere shifts naturally – open-air cinema, bonfires, and dinners that stretch a little longer.



Stay Your Way

Accommodation is designed to match how long you plan to stay.

The Lodge on 18 offers hotel-style rooms for shorter visits. Balinese-inspired cottages sit closer to the water, more private and laid-back. For longer stays, one- to four-bedroom apartments provide space to settle in, with open-plan living and fully equipped kitchens.



Everything in One Place

What makes Lakowe Lakes easy is how seamlessly everything comes together.

Reliable Wi-Fi, secure access, and enough to do without needing to leave the estate. It works just as well for a quick weekend as it does for a midweek reset.



If You’re Planning Ahead

For those looking to book something more structured, two packages are available year-round.

The Honeymoon Package includes a two-night stay, full-board meals, a couple’s massage, and a choice between a lakeside picnic or candlelit dinner – designed for a calm, easy celebration.

The Serene Adventure Escape offers a two-night stay with a 30-minute pedal boating experience, complete with music and a mini picnic – a simple addition that makes the stay feel a little different.



A Different Kind of Getaway

Lakowe Lakes doesn’t try to do too much. That’s the point.

You can fill your time or leave it open. Stay active or slow things down completely. Either way, it’s an easy way to step out of the city – without the effort of going far.



For more information or reservations

www.newmarkhotels.com

[email protected]

+27 21 427 5901

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