Foodies! Get Ready to Feast at GTCO Food and Drink Festival 2026

Food lovers, it is almost that time again. The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is back for its 9th edition, and if you miss it, you’re wrong!



This year’s festival is set to bring together the best of food, music, culture, learning, and community in one vibrant space. Widely regarded as Africa’s biggest culinary experience, the festival will hold from Friday, May 1st to Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, at GT Centre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.



From the moment the gates open at 10:00 AM each day, you can expect a full day of flavour, energy, and discovery, with activities running until 10:00 PM. And the best part? Attendance is free!



That free entry is part of what makes the festival so special. It opens the door to everyone—food lovers, families, curious first-timers, loyal regulars, vendors, families and children—to come in and enjoy the experience without barriers.



The festival has been designed so that no one is excluded, especially children, who have a dedicated children’s play area and a kids’ masterclass that offers fun, engaging activities for younger attendees as well.



This year’s edition will feature over 200 vendors, offering a wide range of food options. From local favourites to new discoveries, you have the chance to sample different flavours and satisfy your every craving.



Headlined by acclaimed culinary experts from around the world, the masterclasses offer the chance to learn and explore everything food and drink. For food enthusiasts, home cooks, and aspiring culinary professionals, these sessions are one of the most anticipated parts of the weekend.



No festival is complete without a party, and GTCO Food and Drink Festival promises to deliver! There will be music and a lively after-party that keeps the energy going long after all the eating is done. It is that perfect mix of flavour and fun; again, if you miss it, you’re very wrong!



At the heart of it all is GTCO’s continued commitment to supporting small and medium food businesses, making the festival an important part of the company’s CSR efforts. The Festival is a platform for these businesses to showcase their offerings, reach new customers, and grow their visibility.



The Festival has shaped Nigeria’s food culture in a way that feels accessible, inclusive, and exciting. So if you have been waiting for the right excuse to eat well, discover new favourites, dance a little, and spend the day with your people, this is it.



Date: Friday, May 1st to Sunday, May 3rd, 2026

Venue: GT Centre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

Time: 10 AM – 10 PM Daily



Do. Not. Miss. It!



Visit here for more information!



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