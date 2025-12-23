Footprints & Frontlines: A Look Inside Enough Is Enough Nigeria’s Landmark 15-Year Celebration

Connect with us

Lagos, Nigeria on December 10, Human Rights Day, Lagos became the setting for more than a celebration. It marked a moment of reflection on Nigeria’s democratic journey as Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria commemorated 15 years of sustained civic engagement and accountability advocacy. The milestone event, themed “Footprints and Frontlines,” brought together leaders from civil society, business, faith and culture to reflect on the power of sustained civic action and was hosted by media personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Ayo Mairo-Ese.

The gathering featured keynote remarks from the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Other influential leaders who spoke candidly about the incredible work of EIE over the past 15 years and on issues shaping Nigeria included His Highness Khalifa Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi; co-founder of GTCO Group and chair of FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola; Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah; Nigeria’s first Minister of Communication Technology, Omobola Johnson; and rapper and entrepreneur MI Abaga among others.

In her keynote, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, reminded guests of her keynote speech at the Future Awards 2010, which in a way, inspired the EiE Nigeria movement. “I pointed out that 70% of our population was under 30,” she stated, grounding the discourse in irrefutable data. “With that kind of demographic heft, if young people spoke up, the rest of us would have to listen.”

The event premiered the short film One Voice, Many Echoes; tracing decades of civic resistance and launched an updated edition of the book Footprints: Past. Present. Future, documenting Nigeria’s evolving civic landscape. These releases underscore a consistent theme; citizen action fills the gap where institutions falter.

Executive Director Opeyemi Adamolekun, emphasized that democracy extends beyond elections. “Citizens give leaders their jobs. They are called public servants for a reason,” she said. “Democracy is about daily accountability, not just the ballot box.”


EIE also announced its leadership transition, with Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh set to become Executive Director in January 2026. This move aligns the organization with Nigeria’s youngest and largest demographic bloc.

At 15, EIE’s journey demonstrates that when citizens are informed, organized and persistent, accountability strengthens and democracy deepens. The organization’s work remains vital in a nation where, as data shows, strengthening civic participation is directly linked to better governance outcomes.

Supporting that work is an investment in Nigeria’s democratic future. To contribute to EiE Nigeria’s ongoing civic engagement and accountability efforts, visit.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for EiE

