Task Systems Wins 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award at Microsoft Ignite

Task Systems, an indigenous ICT solutions company in Nigeria, has been announced as the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year at the Microsoft Ignite Conference in San Francisco. The recognition, presented during a global gathering of technology stakeholders, marks a notable moment in the company’s 36-year operational history.

Gozy Ijogun, CEO of Task Systems, received the award on behalf of the organisation. In her remarks, she noted that the recognition reflects the organisation’s ongoing efforts to contribute to technology development across the region.

“This recognition belongs to every partner who has engaged with our work. Our gratitude goes to FGN, Access Bank, CBN, MTN, Dangote Group, Fidelity, Zenith, Sterling, GTCO, Stanbic IBTC, Keystone Bank, NLNG, Chi, Bank of Ghana, the Electricity Company Ghana, and others who have supported our efforts,” she said.

Background and Company History

Task Systems Limited was founded in 1987 by Dr Leo Stan Ekeh and began operations in 1989. In its early years, the company worked on enterprise technology deployments for multinationals in sectors such as Oil & Gas, while also contributing to foundational IT projects within Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Over time, the company expanded its service offerings to include cloud solutions, enterprise applications, networking, cybersecurity, and managed IT support for organisations in Nigeria and parts of Sub-Saharan Africa. Task Systems has also maintained longstanding relationships with global technology firms, including Microsoft, HP, Cisco, and Oracle.

Industry Context

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Award recognises firms within the Microsoft partner ecosystem that demonstrate notable performance in delivering Microsoft-based solutions. For Nigeria’s technology sector, the announcement adds to ongoing conversations about the growing visibility of indigenous companies within global technology networks.

From its earlier work on enterprise systems to its current focus on cloud-based solutions, Task Systems continues to operate in a sector that is evolving to meet new digital infrastructure demands across the region.

About Task Systems

Task Systems is a Nigerian ICT solutions provider established in 1987 and operational since 1989. The company delivers enterprise technology services across sectors, including oil and gas, finance, telecommunications, and public institutions, with offerings covering cloud services, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, and managed IT support.