Popcentral Presents “70 Years of Music in Nigeria,” a Month-Long Festival and Exhibition

Popcentral proudly presents the next evolution of its groundbreaking cultural project: 70 Years of Music in Nigeria: Afrobeats to the World, a 30-day festival and exhibition that celebrates the sound, spirit, and unstoppable global rise of Afrobeats. Building on the success of its debut, this year’s edition expands the story, fusing music, art, culture, technology, and storytelling into an experience that captures the essence of Nigeria’s rhythm and its undeniable impact on the world.

A CELEBRATION OF ART, MUSIC, AND IDENTITY.

Over 30 visual artists, spanning painters, sculptors, digital creators, and textile artists, are reinterpreting the narrative of Afrobeats through bold, evocative art pieces that explore its roots, revolutions, and resonance. The exhibition journeys through key thematic chapters:

From its origin, tracing the earliest sounds that shaped Afrobeats music to rebellion, how music became a form of protest and self-expression, to revolution, the birth of new genres and radical creativity.

To visual architects, the creatives who gave sound its visual language to media & amplifiers, the platforms and voices that carried the sound, to Women in Afrobeats – honouring the powerful women driving the culture forward.

To the Global Era & The Stadium, where Afrobeats becomes a world-dominating phenomenon.

From Fela to Wizkid, Onyeka Onwenu to Tems, this is the story of how Afrobeats travelled from the corners of Nigeria to the world’s biggest stages, a cultural force now filling stadiums, topping charts, and hearts across continents.

QUOTE FROM THE CHIEF CURATOR

“ I honestly think Afrobeats is the single most important and authentic thing we have done successfully as a nation on the global scale”

AFROBEATS IS A GLOBAL PHENOMENON

From its roots in rebellion to its reign in arenas, Afrobeats has become the heartbeat of a generation and the soundtrack of a continent’s confidence. Through 70 Years of Music in Nigeria, Popcentral continues to honor the past, document the present, and inspire the future, showing how music can unite history, art, and innovation under one rhythm.

EVENT DETAILS

Venue: Popcentral Culture Space

Dates: 1st -30th December 2025

Duration: 30 Days

Follow the movement:

IG: @thisispopcentral, 70ymnbypopcentral

X: popcentraltv

The event is FREE, but registration is required.

Register here

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Popcentral