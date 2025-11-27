We Love Everything About Tems’ Sunset-Soaked “First” Visuals

Someone please tell Tems to take it easy on us, we honestly don’t think we can handle this much beauty and poise. Since the release of her EP “Love is a Kingdom,” the Grammy-winning singer has been blessing us with back-to-back visuals from her songs, and we’re definitely not complaining.

For the latest visuals from the track “First,” Tems goes full cinematic and high-fashion editorial. She appears in a sleek, all-black bodysuit, posing confidently against an iconic British sports car, the Aston Martin. Her hair is styled in a sophisticated bob that seems to move with the wind, complementing her poised and fashion-forward stance. Behind her, the sky glows with a striking orange gradient, adding to the dramatic, editorial feel.

In another shot, Tems sits behind the wheel, wearing sunglasses, looking contemplative. The scene is drenched in deep orange and amber from the sunset, with the lighting casting rich shadows and warm highlights across her skin, giving the images a cinematic, almost film-like quality.

As we said earlier, we’re not complaining. In fact, these photos are now officially part of our sunset photography moodboard. Wouldn’t you agree?

See photos