Yutee Rone Unveils “Textures of the Ocean” in an Exclusive Fashion Showcase This November

Nigerian luxury designer Yutee Rone is preparing to debut her newest collection, Textures of the Ocean, at an exclusive fashion show on the 30th of November 2025. Known for her refined craftsmanship and the quiet confidence her designs inspire, Rone introduces a deeply personal, nature-influenced collection that reflects her evolving creative journey.

The inspiration behind Textures of the Ocean began during Rone’s recent trip to Mykonos, where the stillness and depth of the Aegean Sea sparked a fresh perspective.

“My travels and love for nature have always shaped my collections,” she explains. “My experience in Mykonos deepened my connection to the ocean, its elegance, strength, and mystery. That connection became the heart of this collection.”

Textures of the Ocean draws from the calm rhythm of water, the fluidity of waves, and the quiet power held beneath the surface. The pieces mirror these qualities through soft, flowing silhouettes, gentle architectural curves, and draping techniques that evoke movement. Every look is designed to feel intentional and serene.

The colour story reflects the shifting moods of the sea, from soft watercolour tones to deep ink-blue shades. Neutral sand, pearly whites, and subtle shimmering elements enrich the palette. Fabrics such as silks, organza, and fluid satins bring the collection’s narrative to life, while textured materials mimic the tactile beauty of shorelines.

For Rone, the ocean also becomes a metaphor for womanhood. “The ocean teaches grace and strength,” she says. “This collection celebrates women who embody quiet power.”

The presentation, set at Pitstop Village in Ikoyi, promises an immersive experience shaped by sound, space, staging, and atmosphere, transporting guests into the world that inspired the collection.

This year’s show is supported by Martell, a globally celebrated cognac house known for its heritage of craftsmanship and creativity. Guests will enjoy a curated Martell experience aligned with the collection’s serene theme.

Show Details

Date: 30th of November 2025

Venue: Pitstop Village, Ikoyi

Time: 6pm prompt

Media RSVP

Robert Taylor Media

Amarachi- 08140515341

[email protected]

About Yutee Rone

Yutee Rone is a Lagos-based luxury womenswear designer known for her meticulous approach to craftsmanship, sculptural elegance, and refined contemporary style. Drawing inspiration from global culture, natural elements, and the inner lives of modern women, she continues to add a unique voice to both the African and global fashion landscape.

