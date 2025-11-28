Inverroche Gin Welcomes Global Ambassador Lauren Penny to Lagos for an Immersive Brand Experience

In celebration of craftsmanship, community, and creativity, Inverroche Gin hosted an intimate experience featuring the brand’s Global Ambassador, Lauren Penny. The evening brought together an inspiring mix of partners, media representatives, influencers, and friends of the brand for a soulful night of connection and discovery all centered around the artistry of Inverroche’s handcrafted gins. Guests in attendance included Beverly Naya, Chika & Eche of Afropolitan Podcast, and Lara Rawa, Founder of Lagos Cocktail Week, among other creative and cultural tastemakers who share Inverroche’s passion for authentic storytelling and African excellence.

The event opened with a warm welcome by Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard, who highlighted Inverroche’s growing presence and commitment to fostering meaningful relationships in Nigeria.

“Inverroche represents a unique blend of heritage and innovation,” said Evane Chenuet. “We are proud to share this experience with a community that appreciates craftsmanship and values the stories behind the brands they enjoy.”

Michael Ehindero, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard, shared insights into the brand’s origins in Still Bay, South Africa, reflecting on Inverroche’s dedication to mindfulness, quality, and sustainability.

“Inverroche was born from a curiosity to create something truly meaningful,” said Michael Ehindero. “Every bottle tells a story of nature, people, and purpose, and tonight, we celebrate that story with our Lagos community.”

Guests were treated to an immersive gin education and tasting session led by Lauren Penny, Inverroche Global Ambassador, who guided them through Inverroche’s signature expressions: Amber, Verdant and Classic. She shared stories behind each variant, from the fynbos-inspired botanicals that define Inverroche’s distinct character to the creative parallels between gin-making and perfumery.

“What makes Inverroche special is the soul behind it,” said Lauren Penny. “It’s more than a gin; it’s a celebration of nature, craftsmanship, and the women who bring it all to life, a true expression of where luxury meets mindfulness.”

She highlighted Inverroche as a movement shaped by women, nature, and intentional craftsmanship. With over 70% of its team made up of women, the brand has become a true symbol of African luxury, where intuition, skill, and care come together in every bottle. From the distillation process to the brand’s creative expressions, women continue to guide the spirit of Inverroche with purpose and heart. The evening reinforced the brand’s commitment to meaningful connections, authentic storytelling, and celebrating the artistry behind African excellence.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt toast led by Ebere Aham, Brand Activation Manager, Inverroche, who thanked guests for joining a night that truly embodied Inverroche’s essence: crafted by nature, refined by people, and shared in celebration.

“Tonight reminds us why Inverroche resonates so deeply,” said Ebere Aham. “It brings people together, inspires creativity, and honors the beauty of African craftsmanship.”

Beyond the exclusive gathering, Lauren Penny embarked on a 10-day immersive Lagos experience, engaging deeply with the city’s vibrant culture and creative economy. Her visit included retail tours across major stockists, bartender and trade education sessions workshops with the Pernod Ricard and agency teams, and stops at key cultural exhibitions. She also hosted a women-focused bartender session and connected with nightlife leaders, media personalities, and notable industry figures. This multifaceted experience offered her a rich blend of Lagos nightlife, community spirit, and cultural expression reflecting Inverroche’s ethos of discovery, craftsmanship, and connection.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria



Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.



About Inverroche

Founded in Still Bay, South Africa, Inverroche is a super-premium gin brand celebrated for pioneering the use of rare Fynbos botanicals from the Cape Floral region, one of the world’s richest biomes. Each expression reflects a deep respect for heritage, sustainability, craftsmanship, and culture. From the wild beauty of the Cape to the refined palates of Nigeria’s Graceful Pioneers, Inverroche represents a spirit that is both timeless and forward-looking, inspired by nature and grounded in culture.

For more information, visit inverroche.com or follow @InverrocheGin #InverrocheNigeria #InverrocheByNature

