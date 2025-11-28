House On The Rock Presents The Experience 20: JESUS UNITED Twenty Years of Worship. One Name That Unites.

As night falls over the vibrant city of Lagos on Friday, December 5th, 2025, the Tafawa Balewa Square will once again become the heartbeat of worship, as hundreds of thousands gather under the open heavens for the world’s largest gospel concert, THE EXPERIENCE @20.

Convened by Paul Adefarasin, Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Church, The Experience marks its 20th anniversary under the theme “JESUS UNITED.” For two decades, the concert has served as a beacon of hope, unity, and faith, drawing millions of worshippers from across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond to lift one name above all others — Jesus.

In preparation for this year’s edition, organisers have prioritised the safety and comfort of every attendee. The event is being coordinated in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, security agencies, intelligence units, and emergency response teams, including the Red Cross and other first responders, to ensure a safe, peaceful, and well-managed worship environment. Robust security protocols, controlled entry points, medical support, and emergency systems have been established to allow worshippers to participate freely and confidently throughout the night.

The all-night worship experience will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, Nigeria, featuring a lineup of prominent worship leaders, including Travis Greene, Chevelle Franklyn, Onos Ariyo, Beejay Sax, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Israel Houghton, Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Aremu, Mercy Chinwo, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Mr. M & Revelation, Moses Bliss, Bidemi Olaoba, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC), and appearing for the first time, Tolu Odukoya and Gaise Baba.

This 20th edition stands as more than a concert; it is a celebration of the power of worship to unite nations, generations, and communities under Christ. Although the event consistently attracts global attention and notable dignitaries, business leaders, politicians, diplomats, and clergy, The Experience remains free and open to the public, underscoring its mission of inclusivity and unity.

With the theme “JESUS UNITED,” the 2025 edition calls believers to look beyond division, hardship, and uncertainty, and to embrace a collective message of love, hope, and reconciliation. It is a reminder that regardless of differences, worshippers are united in Christ.

By the dawn of Saturday, December 6th, the city of Lagos and audiences around the world will echo with a shared declaration: “JESUS UNITED”.Twenty years of God’s faithfulness, marked in a night of profound worship with believers across the globe.

