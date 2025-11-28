Chike’s “Wetin Dey” Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Chike is back, and this time he’s asking the questions that usually go unspoken. His new track, “Wetin Dey,” takes the everyday Nigerian phrase — usually meaning “What’s up?” — and flips it into a tender check-in on love, longing, and all the in-between moments that make relationships complicated.

The song opens with delicate, finger-picked guitar lines that set the mood right away. Chike’s vocals glide over the melody with a natural ease, moving between English, Pidgin, and Igbo in a way that feels both casual and deeply personal. He’s asking, he’s waiting, he’s hoping, all in that signature way that makes you lean in and listen.

“Wetin Dey” is effortless in its intimacy. On the surface, it’s a casual question, but underneath, there’s a weight — a sense of vulnerability that anyone who’s ever been unsure about love or life will recognise. It’s the kind of track that lingers, making you nod along, smile, or maybe even reflect on your own unanswered questions.

From the opening riff to the final note, Chike’s voice carries the story, painting the spaces where words alone might fall short.