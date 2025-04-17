It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Lagos is getting ready to light up as one of Nigeria’s biggest nights in music is just around the corner. The 17th edition of The Headies is happening on 27 April 2025, and yes, the stage is set for an unforgettable show.

The lineup is a solid mix of favourites and fresh faces. Chike is bringing his smooth, soulful vibes; Qing Madi is set to thrill with her Afro-R&B fusion; and Shallipopi is coming through with all the energy that’s made him a street-hop star. Add Nasboi, who’s got that perfect mix of music and humour, and Flavour, the king of highlife himself — and we’ve got a night to remember.

This edition of The Headies will spotlight the best of 2024’s music, celebrating the artists and sounds that defined the year. And guess what? There’s more. This is just the first. The 18th edition is also happening later in December. Two Headies in one year? We’re not complaining.

So, mark your calendars, the countdown to The Headies 2025 has officially begun.