Celebrating 50 Years of La Roche-Posay: Inside The Skincare Experience at Ikeja City Mall

Toke Makinwa’s Look Has Us Taking Notes | Yes to Yellow Nails, Plum Top & Side-Swept Waves

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

The Podcast You Didn’t Know You Needed as a Beauty Entrepreneur by Layo Ogunbanwo

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Celebrating Her Birthday In a White Suit Made for Main Characters Only

Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

 on

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, La Roche-Posay hosted a weeklong pop-up at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, from June 23rd to 29th. The activation brought the brand’s science-backed skincare closer to Nigerian consumers through a mix of personalised consultations, targeted product education, and curated shopping experiences.A major highlight of the week was the consultation hub, where a rotation of licensed professionals—including Hilary Taiwo-Rodriguez, Dr. Ada Onyilimba, Pharm. Rahmah Olubiyi, and Dr. Khalimat Moradeyo—provided personalised skin assessments and tailored recommendations across La Roche-Posay’s full dermatological skincare portfolio. From acne care and sun protection to hyperpigmentation solutions, visitors received expert guidance based on their skin needs.On Wednesday, June 25th, the activation peaked with a high-energy public turnout and a special one-day 10% discount, drawing in shoppers and skincare lovers alike.

The day also welcomed a distinguished visit from Pierre-Olivier Morlaas, Global Managing Director at L’Oréal, underscoring the brand’s deep commitment to the Nigerian market. He was joined by the L’Oréal Sub-Saharan Africa leadership, including Frédéric Mohr (General Manager, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty SSA), Rabah Deroueche (Business Development Director, LDB – LID SSA), and Nadia Amasa (Digital & E-Commerce Specialist, LDB SSA). Their presence collectively highlighted the growing relevance of dermatologist-developed skincare across Africa and L’Oréal’s significant investment in the region.Influencer appearances added to the buzz with Nancy Isime, Bella Okagbue, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa capturing content on-site, interacting with fans, and encouraging new audiences to explore the dermatologist-trusted brand.

Two hero products stood out during the week:

  • The Mela B3 Serum: formulated to visibly reduce hyperpigmentation and support even skin tone.
  • The Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Anti-Dark Spot Fluid SPF50+: praised for its invisible finish and broad-spectrum protection, tailored for melanin-rich skin.

The La Roche-Posay pop-up reaffirms the brand’s science-backed mission to make expert skincare accessible — from consultation to purchase.

La Roche-Posay products, including the featured Mela B3 and Anthelios ranges, are now available via Konga Health.

