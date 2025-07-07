Michelle Dede, Uzoamaka Power, and Tolu Asanu Shine in Zikoko’s Groundbreaking Film Series

Big Cabal Media, in a significant partnership with Bluhouse Studios, has proudly announced the forthcoming release of Zikoko Life, a truly powerful anthology film series meticulously crafted to explore the profound agency, intricate complexities, and rich inner lives of African women. Drawing deep inspiration from Zikoko’s highly acclaimed award-winning editorial franchises—Naira Life, Sex Life, and Love Life—this compelling three-part series promises to tell deeply human stories through an authentic and emotionally resonant lens.

Leading the cast are some of Nollywood’s most compelling talents, Michelle Dede, Uzoamaka Power, and Tolulope Asanu, each taking on roles that challenge expectations and breathe life into characters we rarely see portrayed on screen.

In Something Sweet, Michelle Dede plays a woman in her 40s who finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a much younger man. It’s a tender, humorous, and at times uncomfortably honest portrayal of vulnerability, desire, and public scrutiny. The film also stars Ogranya, Oladozie Chiedoziem, and Kanyinsola Erogbogbo, and is directed by Dika Ofoma.

In My Body, Uzoamaka Power, known for Mami Wata and MTV Shuga, takes on the extraordinary challenge of writing, directing, and starring in her own story. As a newlywed navigating intimacy and faith, her performance is raw, nuanced, and unforgettable. She is joined by Andrew Yaw Bunting (Princess on a Hill), creating a striking portrait of a couple learning to redefine connection.

Finally, in What’s Left of Us, rising star Tolulope Asanu stars opposite Caleb Richards (Beyond the Veil) in the role of Mariam, a woman whose decision to stop having children begins to unravel the foundation of her marriage. The film is directed by Victor Daniel and Olamide Adio, whose combined direction brings subtlety and intensity to the emotional narrative.

Blessing Uzzi, the AMVCA-winning filmmaker behind Freedom Way, is the producer and showrunner of this film series which was shot by Eddie Eduvie and Muhammed Attah, Zikoko Life is a visual universe, built on the real-life stories and observations shared through Zikoko’s platforms.

“These actors are carrying the emotional weight of stories that reflect the lives of millions of African women,” Uzzi says. “The strength, conflict, and humanity they bring to screen is deeply moving and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Zikoko Life premieres this July on Zikoko’s YouTube channel.

Watch the trailer here

