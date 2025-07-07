W.TEC’s She Creates Camp Returns for its 18th Edition — Empowering Girls Through Tech & Sustainability

Returning for its milestone 18th edition, the She Creates Camp, organized by the Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), is poised to be its biggest and most significant offering to date! Taking place from August 10th to 23rd in Ikeja, Lagos, the camp provides an unparalleled fun learning experience and maintains its distinctive position as Nigeria’s first and only known residential STEM camp exclusively for secondary school girls.

Having already empowered more than 600 girls since 2008, the program further expands this year with the reintroduction of its Kwara State open (day) camp, marking a complete resumption of activities following the COVID-19 period.

Organised by the Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), this year’s camp will be held in two locations:

Lagos (Residential Camp) – the flagship edition – August 10th – 23rd

Kwara State (Non-Residential Camp) – August 4th – 9th

This year’s theme, “Byte by Byte: Ai for Action,” will guide girls aged 13 – 17 through hands-on tech training, leadership building, and sustainability innovation. Evaluation of our camp alumnae indicate the following:

67.7% of alumnae were inspired to pursue STEM careers

35.4% are currently studying STEM degrees

56.9% have earned income using their tech skills

With support from Fortune 500 companies and platforms like BellaNaija, She Creates has grown into an award-winning globally recognized programme, boasting a world wide alumnae network of women in STEM who continue to support one another and give back to W.TEC.

Participants will be inducted into this thriving sisterhood after camp. The programme also offers scholarships for enthusiastic girls, discounts for multiple registrations, and is open to tech partnerships.

Register or support here.

Camp Details

For further details, to register and support, please get in touch with them via email at [email protected] or visit their website.

W.TEC invites everyone to support a future where girls lead with technology and purpose.

