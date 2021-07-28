W.TEC is Now Taking Applications for 2021 Edition of She Creates Camp for Girls

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) is now taking applications for the 2021 edition of her She Creates Camp for girls (ages 13 to 17), which will be themed “Solve for X” – a method of addressing future technological requirements. W.TEC She Creates Camp is designed to encourage young girls to get interested in computer science, information technology, and related fields at a young age.

The award-winning females STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) – camp is set to run from August 16 to September 10, 2021, and this year’s camp will be virtual-only for the safety of participants.

The 4-week camp will include a mix of career talks and project-bases workshops and will focus on one subject per week as follows:

Week 1: UI/UX Design

Week 2: Website Design

Week 3: AI with Python Programming

Week 4: Film Editing

Each week will cost N30,000 per participant.

For Enrolments, W.TEC is open to participants from Nigeria and around the world.

In 2020, girls from Europe and across Nigeria participated in the camp and this year, more girls from across the globe are anticipated to join the virtual camp. The pandemic has highlighted that possession of digital skills are now non-negotiable, so the four-week online immersion programme will empower girls to contribute meaningfully to the digital economy and improve their economic opportunities.

Evaluations of previous She Creates Camps show enhanced leadership skills; creativity; problem-solving and communication abilities in our alumnae as a result of participating in the camp. Camp participants will also get to forge lifelong bonds with girls who share the same enthusiasm for technology.

W.TEC is open to partnerships with organisations, corporate bodies and individuals who would like to provide in-kind or cash support or sponsor girls to participate in the camp.

For general information about the camp, kindly contact: Adeyemi Odutola, Communications Officer – W.TEC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08188709251