You Should Sign Your Girl-Child up for W.TEC’s She Creates Next – 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

W.TEC is now accepting applications for the 2020 She Creates Next camp (Virtual Camp).

The virtual camp for girls, a W.TEC initiative designed to help Nigerian secondary school girls (11 – 17 years) develop an early interest in computer science, information technology, and related careers, will run for 4 weeks from July – September 2020.

The She Creates Camp holds both residential and non-residential camps across the nation with a mix of hands-on technology workshops, career talks excursions and leadership exercises, which endeavors to build strong, intelligent and focused young women, well-prepared for living and working in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Due to the pandemic and safety of participants, the camp will be held online this year, and it will feature most of its programmes aimed at moulding young girls’ psyche, giving them a positive image of technology, related fields, and opportunities while bridging the knowledge and skill gap between boys and girls in their career paths.

Evaluations of previous camps show enhanced leadership skills, creativity, problem-solving and communication abilities in our alumnae as a result of attending the camp.

Register for your preferred camp: bit.ly/W-TECSheCreatesNEXT

Overview of camp offerings:

Module 1 – Mobile Application Development: July 13 – July 17 (Monday – Friday)
Module 2 – Video Editing: July 20 – July 24 (Monday – Friday)
Module 3 – Python Programming: July 27 – July 31 (Monday – Friday)
Module 4 – Website Design: August 3 – August 7 (Monday – Friday)

The fee for the camp is ₦20,000 each week.

The W.TEC – She Creates Camp is highly competitive and we would love that your girls participate, so kindly apply early.

For more information: See 2019 Camp Videos, 2018 camp videos2017 camp videos and photos2016 camp videos.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234-806-077-6145, +234-808-169-0699

——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

