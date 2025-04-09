Jennifer Odufuwa is Championing Change Through her Dedicated Work towards Women | Get the Scoop

Jennifer Odufuwa is a visionary entrepreneur, empowerment advocate, and the Founder of Thrive Beyond — a transformative platform dedicated to helping women rebuild and thrive after adversity.

Inspired by her own journey of loss and resilience, she’s on a mission to impact over 1,000 women annually through skills training, business grants, and personal development support.

She also serves as Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Tantacom and Culinara Group, leading innovative projects across experiential marketing, food innovation, and civic engagement. Through her leadership at The Bloom Company, she curates wellness-focused experiences that promote intentional living.

With over 20 years of experience spanning events, branding, and social impact, Jennifer’s work is rooted in faith, purpose, and storytelling. She continues to build platforms that turn pain into purpose, drive economic growth, and empower communities across Nigeria and beyond. Connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.

From Rock Bottom to Building a Movement: How Jennifer Odufuwa is Empowering Thousands Through Thrive Beyond Foundation.

Jennifer Odufuwa takes the centre stage in this feature, the visionary founder of Thrive Beyond Foundation — a women-focused nonprofit in Nigeria offering emotional healing, business support, digital empowerment, and holistic recovery. Her journey from personal loss to national impact reveals the raw, real process of rebuilding and leading with purpose.

The Breaking Season

Jennifer Odufuwa never imagined she would have to start her life over not once, but completely. Not the kind of starting over where you rebrand or pivot, but the kind where everything you thought you’d built and everything that once gave you identity, stability, and pride gets stripped away.

There was no single breaking point. Just a slow, painful unravelling of everything she thought was hers. Her business collapsed. Her finances disappeared. The certainty she once carried dissolved. But the hardest part wasn’t the loss of status or structure, it was the loss of self.

She didn’t just lose things. She lost her voice. Her confidence. Her clarity. She felt invisible in a world she once moved through with purpose. She felt exposed like life had undressed her and left her standing in the wreckage with nothing but questions.

For years, she had functioned in strength, strategy, and survival. She was known as the one who made things happen. But when it all fell apart, she was left with silence, stillness and what felt like ‘the complete absence of God.’

The Birth of Thrive Beyond

That season shifted her in ways that words still struggle to hold. Not just financially or professionally, but emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. She questioned everything: Who was she without the titles? Without the results? Without the applause?

She felt invisible like her prayers were hitting a wall. But she has come to understand that the silence wasn’t punishment, it was preparation. A necessary breaking that cleared the clutter and revealed what truly mattered. God wasn’t absent. He was rebuilding her, piece by piece, from the inside out.

From that quiet place, Thrive Beyond Foundation was born, not as a business plan or a branding idea, but as a lifeline. A response to the version of her that once sat on the floor with nothing but a journal and a flicker of hope. Thrive Beyond is now recognized as a women-focused foundation in Nigeria offering emotional healing, business support, and holistic empowerment.

Thrive Beyond Foundation is a transformational nonprofit platform for women navigating silent, painful seasons, women starting over after loss, whether from divorce, a failed business, financial collapse, or simply a season of being stuck.

It’s a movement designed to help women move from survival to success through digital empowerment, business support, healing tools, and personal growth resources. Most importantly, it’s a community, a safe space where women can be seen, heard, and held.

As a foundation, Thrive Beyond has already reached over 10,000 women through its growing platform. Twenty-two women have already received direct support to restart, rebuild, and thrive. The vision is bigger, but the team is building with depth, not hype. Every woman they help proves that transformation doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful.

What’s in Your Hands?

When she began rebuilding, she didn’t have capital or connections. But she had a question that changed everything:

“What’s in my hands?”

That question helped her stop obsessing over what was lost and start paying attention to what was left, her skills, her voice, her experience, and her faith. That question became a blueprint. One yes after another, she rebuilt. She leaned into purpose. She launched again. And this time, it came from a place of wholeness, not fear.

Now, she asks every woman who encounters Thrive Beyond the same question: “What’s in your hands?” Because reinvention doesn’t begin with capital, it begins with clarity.

Building Beyond Her

Jennifer now leads multiple ventures with impact:

At Tantacom, her agency builds high-impact brand campaigns, immersive experiences, and fully managed events for government and corporate clients.

At Culinara Group, she’s co-building a food innovation ecosystem through:

Eko Flavours (a national cooking competition)

Kitchen Konnect (a food + business summit)

Culinara Academy (professional training)

Culinara Media (culinary storytelling)

At The Bloom Company, she curates intentional gifting and wellness experiences, blending elegance, mindfulness, and lifestyle design.

But Thrive Beyond Foundation remains her most personal. It’s the platform built from her pain and turned into purpose. She is Jennifer Odufuwa – founder of Thrive Beyond Foundation, created from adversity, now driving impact across Nigeria.

You’re Not Behind. You’re Becoming.

There’s so much pressure on women to “bounce back” quickly. To look unbothered. To shrink their struggles and wear a strength-like armour.

But Jennifer wants women to know:

You’re not behind. You’re becoming.

You are allowed to heal at your own pace.

You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work-in-progress. You are allowed to start over fully, boldly, and without shame.

Thrive Beyond exists so women don’t have to do it alone.

The Invitation

If you’re in a season where everything feels unclear. If you’re questioning your voice, your worth, or your next step… Know this:

There is life after loss.

There is hope after heartbreak.

And there is strategy after survival.

Thrive Beyond Foundation is set to walk that journey with you.

Join the Movement

Thrive Beyond Foundation is a registered women-focused nonprofit in Nigeria supporting emotional healing, business recovery, digital empowerment, and holistic wellness for women. For more questions or enquiries, send an email to [email protected], stay connected on Instagram or click here to visit the website.

The Foundation is not just building businesses. They’re building women and women build nations.

Sponsored Content