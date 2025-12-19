Leo Stan Ekeh Calls for Tech-Focused Parenting as TD Africa Celebrates Partners at 12th Annual Awards Night

Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group, delivered a compelling message to Nigerian parents at the 12th edition of TD Africa‘s “Celebrating You” Awards Night, urging them to prioritize technology education for their children as the nation positions itself for economic dominance.

Speaking before an audience of partners, industry leaders, and distinguished guests at the event which took place at the iconic Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Mr Ekeh emphasized the transformative power of technology in securing Nigeria’s economic future.

“I advise you, if you have two, three kids, stick two in technology, it is a good gamble,” Mr Ekeh stated emphatically, revealing his unwavering belief in technology as the cornerstone of national development and individual prosperity.

The annual “Celebrating You” Awards Night, themed “African Digital Renaissance,” has become one of the most anticipated events in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. The 12th edition brought together partners, innovators, and national figures for an evening dedicated to recognizing outstanding contributions to the sector.

Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of TD Africa, reinforced the company’s commitment to its partners, noting that their trust, loyalty, and performance throughout 2025 were instrumental to the organization’s success.

“Our achievements this year were made possible by partners who demonstrate excellence,” she remarked, highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines TD Africa’s approach to business.

Ekeh has built his technology empire alongside his wife, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, who serves as CEO of TD Africa. Together, they have positioned the company as one of West Africa’s leading technology distributor since its establishment in 1999. Their partnership extends beyond business, representing a shared vision for Africa’s digital transformation.

As Chairman of Zinox, Ekeh oversees a conglomerate that includes Task Systems, TD Africa, Zinox Technologies, and Konga. These companies collectively form the backbone of Nigeria’s technology infrastructure. His leadership has been characterized by an unrelenting focus on empowering Africans through accessible technology solutions.

Addressing concerns about the nation’s economic challenges, Mr Ekeh expressed optimism about Nigeria’s trajectory, declaring: “In the next 10 years, there would be no stronger economy than this country, so you must have faith but you must work with conscience.” He revealed a personal business philosophy that has guided his success, sharing: “When I started, two years into the business, I embarked on a principle of CORPORATE TITHE. It is uncommon but I have entrenched this value in my companies.” This principle of giving back has manifested in various initiatives, including a $75 million creative financing facility established 16 years ago to support Nigerian businesses that cannot access traditional loans. “All the monies you people are giving us are being returned to build a strong economy,” Ekeh explained.

Ekeh’s commitment to technology-driven empowerment recently culminated in the launch of the Computerize Nigeria Initiative, a partnership between Zinox Technologies and KongaCares.

The ambitious program aims to provide at least one million Nigerian students with computers, alongside supporting infrastructure including uninterrupted power solutions through iPower inverters, reliable internet connectivity powered by Starlink, and comprehensive training and after-sales support.

The initiative represents one of the most significant corporate social responsibility efforts in Nigeria’s technology sector, designed to democratize access to digital education and ensure that no child is left behind in the digital age.

The evening featured awards presentations recognizing partners who demonstrated exceptional innovation, project execution, customer excellence, and strategic collaboration throughout 2025.

Categories included:

Partner of the year

Mobile Partner of the year

Legacy Award

OEM staff of the year

OEM of the Year

Digital Impact Award

Payment Discipline Award

The celebration was further enhanced by a raffle draw that saw Chukwuka Mmadu, Founder, Chimesco Standard Concept, win a brand-new SUV, adding to the night’s excitement and generous spirit.

Mr Mmadu, who is also a TD Africa Partner, expressed his joy at winning the prize while praising TD Africa’s impact on the technology sector.

The event attracted an impressive influx of Nigeria’s influential figures, including:

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika , former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour

Dr. Ernest Ndukwe , former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa , Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NiDCOM )

Dr. Stella Okoli , Founder/CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals

Mr. Atedo Peterside , Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Anap Foundation

Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder of SLOT Systems and co-founder of TECNO Mobile and a host of others.

The awards ceremony was complemented by stellar performances from Nigerian music icons Styl Plus and Wande Coal, comedian Kenny Blaq, and spoken word artist Chidalu Ekeh, creating an atmosphere that balanced professional recognition with cultural celebration.

