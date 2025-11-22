Connect with us

Career Events News

Bella Disu Ignites a Bold New Message at TEDx Ikoyi with “Say Yes Now”

Career Events Living News

N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

Career Events Features Inspiration News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

Career Events Inspiration News

EG Studios Marks Five Years as a Catalyst for African Talent, Unveiling Next Generation of Stars

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Ts Luxuryprints LTD – Printing Elegance into Every Detail

Career Inspired Scoop

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Career Promotions

Tired of Job Search Silence? Join This Free Webinar to Master the New Rules of Getting Hired!

Career News Promotions

The TVC Communications’ Fabulous Five: Leadership in Full Bloom

Career Events Promotions

Get Ready, Africa! CANEX at IATF 2025 Is Your Gateway to Creative Excellence!

Career Scoop Style

Anna Wintour Steps Down as Vogue US Editor-in-Chief After Nearly Four Decades

Career

Bella Disu Ignites a Bold New Message at TEDx Ikoyi with “Say Yes Now”

Avatar photo

Published

2 days ago

 on


On 8th November 2025, Bella Disu earned a standing ovation at TEDx Ikoyi after delivering a compelling talk titled “Say Yes Now: Why Readiness is a Myth.”
Her message was clear yet profound: we don’t arrive at readiness before we start – we grow into it through action.

In her presentation, she examined why individuals and organisations often pause at the very points that demand decisive movement. Referencing notable business stories, she highlighted how Kodak faltered, how Blockbuster dismissed emerging innovation, and how Apple surged ahead – not because it was the biggest player, but because it moved with intention, clarity, and conviction.


Disu also offered a heartfelt reflection on encountering her “whole self” at 38 – the CEO, the creator, the changemaker, the lifelong learner – not in a moment of perfect preparedness, but through a quiet choice to step beyond familiar boundaries.

“Readiness is not a destination, it’s a posture. And we become ready by doing,” she shared. “Every meaningful shift begins with a single yes – sometimes inconvenient, often uncomfortable, but always transformative.”

Her message is already reverberating across leadership and personal development spaces, underscoring a universal truth: courage spreads. When one person steps forward, others feel empowered to begin as well.

Watch the TEDx Ikoyi talk here:

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php