Bella Disu Ignites a Bold New Message at TEDx Ikoyi with “Say Yes Now”



On 8th November 2025, Bella Disu earned a standing ovation at TEDx Ikoyi after delivering a compelling talk titled “Say Yes Now: Why Readiness is a Myth.”

Her message was clear yet profound: we don’t arrive at readiness before we start – we grow into it through action.



In her presentation, she examined why individuals and organisations often pause at the very points that demand decisive movement. Referencing notable business stories, she highlighted how Kodak faltered, how Blockbuster dismissed emerging innovation, and how Apple surged ahead – not because it was the biggest player, but because it moved with intention, clarity, and conviction.



Disu also offered a heartfelt reflection on encountering her “whole self” at 38 – the CEO, the creator, the changemaker, the lifelong learner – not in a moment of perfect preparedness, but through a quiet choice to step beyond familiar boundaries.





“Readiness is not a destination, it’s a posture. And we become ready by doing,” she shared. “Every meaningful shift begins with a single yes – sometimes inconvenient, often uncomfortable, but always transformative.”

Her message is already reverberating across leadership and personal development spaces, underscoring a universal truth: courage spreads. When one person steps forward, others feel empowered to begin as well.

Watch the TEDx Ikoyi talk here:

