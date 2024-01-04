Connect with us

Events Inspired News Promotions

Chimamanda Adichie Casts Literary Spell with "Mama's Sleeping Scarf" at Alliance Française Lagos

Events Promotions

Four Days, One Epic Festival: Flytime Fest 2023 Powered by Coca-Cola Redefined December in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Market Square Launches Shopping Paradise in Kaduna With Grand Opening Celebration

Events News

Amara Nwuneli's Climate Documentary "The Heat of Change" Premieres at EbonyLife Place

Events Music Promotions

Open Lagos: A Night of Poetic Brilliance with Titilope Sonuga

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Events News Promotions

VFD Group Hosts Exclusive After-Party for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Mama’s Sleeping Scarf' at HEREL Play

Events Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Events Promotions Style

Erimma Designs Shines at Plus Uncensored Fashion Show with Trailblazing Collection

Events Music Promotions

From Rising Stars to Reigning Queens: A Night of Queens delivered Unforgettable Moments

Events

Chimamanda Adichie Casts Literary Spell with “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf” at Alliance Française Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Globally celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie officially introduced her inaugural children’s book, “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf,” at an event tagged “Christmas Magic With Chimamanda” at the Alliance Française Ikoyi. The event was a vibrant tapestry of colours, joy, and a shared love for reading.

Split into different segments from afternoon till night, the well-attended event converged diverse individuals, ranging from political and business luminaries to celebrities, book lovers, writers, and art enthusiasts, to revel in the magic spun by one of the world’s literary giants in her first-ever foray into children’s literature.

Speakers and dignitaries included Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and his running mate, Sen, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; Chairman at Metis Capital Partners & Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School, Hakeem Belo-Osagie; Former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili; Chairman at Abumet Nigeria, Bella Disu; and Senior Pastor of The Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, among others.

“Your children are not reading because you’re not reading,” said Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie during her brief remarks, emphasising the importance of reading.

She highlighted the critical role of books in nurturing critical thinking, a vital skill that is much needed in today’s changing world.

Addressing the theme “Why Reading Matters,” Former President Olusegun Obasanjo underscored the need to revive the reading culture in the nation, stressing that “we must read to internalise and gain wisdom.”

In a pre-recorded telecast, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo lauded Chimamanda for venturing into children’s literature, emphasising that

“getting children to read early is possibly the most priceless thing one could ever do for a child.”

Hosted by book reviewer and Channels Book Club host Kunle Kasumu, the event featured a dynamic Q&A session with Chimamanda, who took the time to answer guests’ questions randomly picked from a lucky dip by the event anchor.

There was a fun area for younger guests to engage in loads of “read & play” activities, including fun dances with Santa, bouncy castle sessions and the painting of a giant sketch of “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf” done by the children and presented to Chimamanda as a gift at the end of the event. \

Young and old attendees left the event with gifts and cherished autographed copies of “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf” and got to engage and take photos with the beloved author.

The event was supported by Tomi Juice and Black Stallion Energy Drink, which provided drinks for all children and adult guests. Thanks to the individual support from VFD Group and Casava Insurance, who donated 100 copies of the book respectively, children from less privileged schools and communities will have their copies of “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf”. Some children were also transported to and from the event to enjoy the fantastic activities.

The night marked not just a book launch but a cultural celebration, resonating with Chimamanda’s belief in the transformative power of storytelling and reading.

Photo Credit: Photoway Grafiks on Instagram

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Pearls to Help You Navigate The New Year

Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity

Anna Obi Akpe Selected as 2024 Restoration Steward by Global Landscapes Forum

Omuwa Odiodio: How You Can Simply Actualise Your New Year Resolutions

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year
css.php