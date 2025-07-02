Women in IP Hosts Brunch, Sip & Paint Event to Spotlight “The Business of Intellectual Property”

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, creative minds and legal professionals converged at Turaka Lagos, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, for an inspiring afternoon hosted by Women in IP Nigeria. Centered on the theme “The Business of Intellectual Property,” the event brought together women from law, business, film, fashion, and other creative sectors to explore how intellectual property functions not just as a legal concept, but as an ideal tool for empowerment, wealth creation, and legacy building.

From the moment guests arrived, the ambience set the tone for what would be a thoughtful and empowering experience. With soft music, light conversation, and curated networking moments, attendees were welcomed into an environment that celebrated both the mind and the creative spirit.

The event opened with a welcome address by Omolara ‘Lara’ Kayode, Principal Partner at O. Kayode & Co. and founder of Women In IP Nigeria. After a brief icebreaker, the audience settled in for the remarkable keynote presentation by Nike Ogunlesi, Founder of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble and one of Nigeria’s most respected voices in entrepreneurship and IP ownership. Ogunlesi stirred the room with impactful reflections, reminding women of their inherent strength and potential.

The day you stop expecting external validation is the day you know why you are born—and you become free, she shared, calling attendees to walk boldly in their vision.

She also emphasized the importance of personal leadership:

Learn to lead yourself before leading others, urging women to take ownership of their personal and professional journeys.

The session was moderated by Omolara ‘Lara’ Kayode, who guided the conversation with practical insights on navigating IP law and ownership in both traditional and digital spaces. Following a reflective Q&A session and a delicious lunch, the atmosphere shifted into a playful and creative space with a Sip & Paint activity that invited attendees to unwind and express themselves through art, stepping into their “artist mode”.

It was a moment that reminded everyone of the power of expression and how art, like intellectual property, begins within and takes shape through boldness and intentionality. The blend of legal conversation and artistic expression beautifully echoed the event’s mission: empowering women to protect, monetize, and confidently own their creative work. A Growing Community for Women in IP

Beyond the event, Women in IP Nigeria seeks to build a vibrant community of IP professionals, creators, and brand owners dedicated to collaboration, growth, and advocacy. From film producers and fashion entrepreneurs to lawyers and innovators, the network welcomes individuals across industries who are passionate about the power of intellectual property.

To stay updated, share opportunities, and connect with like-minded women:

● Follow on Instagram

● Sign up to join the community

