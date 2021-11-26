The Soft Launch! Introducing the new Puma Store at Palms Mall, Lekki

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

PUMA Nigeria launched its new store in the city of Lagos, PUMA is known for relentlessly pushing sport and culture forward. For more than 70 years, the sportswear brand draws strength and credibility from its heritage in sports.

The Soft Launch was held on November 4th, 2021 at the New PUMA store in The Palms Mall Lekki, to introduce the new store to the PUMA Community (New Store – Bigger and Better), introduce the new stock (AW21 Collection), to foster a sense of community and connection. 

Speaking at the Launch, Osione -The Spokesman for Persianas Retail said;

“I am very excited that we are launching this store because I believe that is the beginning and the foundation of what retail culture is going to look like in Nigeria and the rest of Africa”

He also reiterated that this is a soft launch for family, friends & loyal customers of the brand and a much bigger launch will be happening in December 2021.

The event featured networking with high net worth individuals such as Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Lanre Olusola, Osayi Alile, Eric Idiahi, Lanre Da Silva, Omoyemi Akerele, Nike Ogunlesi, and many more.

For more information regarding PUMA Nigeria and the AW21 Collection, kindly visit the link or follow their Instagram page @thmixx

Sponsored Content

