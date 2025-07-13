KieKie Returns as Host for Trendupp Awards 2025

Renowned TV personality and digital creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, is set to host the fifth edition of the Trendupp Awards, marking her fourth consecutive year anchoring Africa’s premier awards for influencers and content creators.

With a vibrant online presence that spans over 10 million followers, KieKie is more than just a host, she’s a culture driver, a fan favourite, and a true force in Africa’s digital space. Known for her electrifying presence, sharp humour, and magnetic stage charisma, KieKie is set to guide this year’s class of nominees through a night of celebration, storytelling, and well-earned recognition.

This year’s awards, themed “Still Explosive,” will honour 17 standout influencers and content creators, selected from a pool of 104 nominees, each chosen for their audacious, consistent, and creative impact across various platforms and countries.

Set to take place on Sunday, July 13th, 2025, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Trendupp Awards 2025 promises a night of unforgettable moments and high-level celebration of Africa’s audacious forces.

The awards will be broadcast live on Pocentral TV (DStv Channel 189) and streamed on the Trendupp Africa YouTube channel.

Since its inception in 2021, Trendupp Awards has recognised nearly 400 influencers and content creators who have used their platforms to inform, entertain, inspire, and shift culture. Now a proudly Pan-African initiative, the awards continue to spotlight audacious voices making digital history, one post, video, or movement at a time.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. This fifth edition is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa).

The award is proudly supported by Pepsi, Sycamore, Tramango, MTVBase, Africa Magic, POPCentral TV, CoolFM, Brand Communicator, Trace TV, Ameyaw Debrah, TheCable, MediaRoomHub, BlackDrum TV and Legit.ng.

For more details and the full list of 2025 nominees, visit here or follow @thisistrendupp across social platforms. Watch the announcement video.



