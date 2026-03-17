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Kiekie, Stan Nze & Maryam Booth Join Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate Family

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If there is one thing Nigerians love, it is a good cup of hot chocolate. Now, it comes with a little star power.

Johnvents Foods has unveiled media personality Kiekie, award-winning actor Stan Nze and actress Maryam Booth as the new faces of its newly improved Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate.

The three were introduced at a signing ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos, where they were welcomed into Johnvents Foods family. The event also gave them a closer look at the brand’s cocoa roots and its range of products, all built around Nigerian cocoa.

At the centre of this partnership is Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate, a blend made from locally sourced rich cocoa with milk and sugar for a quick and easy hot chocolate drink. The brand describes it simply as a way to enjoy instant goodness in every cup. It is designed for everyday moments, whether in the morning or after a long day.

The choice of ambassadors reflects a mix of personality and reach. Each of them connects with a different audience but they all share a strong link to Nigerian culture.

Stan Nze spoke about the pride of being part of a product made from Nigerian cocoa and encouraged people to experience it for themselves. Kiekie focused on how the drink fits into daily life as something easy to reach for breakfast or when you want comfort. Maryam Booth highlighted the richness of Nigerian cocoa and how it makes the collaboration more meaningful.


The announcement also sparked positive reactions online. When the news was shared on Johnvents Foodssocial media pages, many users welcomed the ambassadors and praised the choice. Some described it as a strong and relatable lineup, while others expressed excitement about trying the product.

With this move, Johnvents Foods is looking to reach more homes across the country and get more people to try Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate and all its products (Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, JV Pure Cocoa Powder, Johnvents Dark Chocolate Bar, Johnvents Milk Chocolate Bar, Johnvents Choco Pops and MyCo 3in1 Chocolate. It is also part of a bigger goal to build strong Nigerian brands that can compete globally.


In the end, it comes down to something simple. A familiar taste, made from homegrown cocoa, now shared with more people across Nigeria to create unforgettable food moments.

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