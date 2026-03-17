Cussons Baby Celebrates Mother’s Day with Heartwarming Hospital Visits to First-Time Mothers

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Cussons Baby has taken its tradition of caring beyond homes and into hospital wards, bringing smiles, thoughtful gifts, and warm moments to new mothers and their babies.

The initiative kicked off in Lagos over the weekend, where representatives of the brand visited General hospitals (Orile Agege General Hospital, Ifako Jaiye General Hospital and Ajeromi General Hospital) to celebrate mothers who had just welcomed their newborns. The visit formed part of Cussons Baby’s ongoing commitment to supporting mothers through the beautiful and delicate early stages of motherhood.

During the visit, the team spent time with new mothers, sharing warm conversations, offering words of encouragement, and presenting specially curated baby care gift packs designed to support newborn hygiene and comfort. Each pack contained essential baby care products from the Cussons Baby range, reinforcing the brand’s promise to provide gentle, trusted care for babies from their very first days.

The brand also supported mums with a grant of N500,000 to hospitals to help mums to pay out their hospital bills helping them offset their bills





For many of the mothers, the visit came as a welcome surprise, turning an already emotional moment into an even more memorable one.

Motherhood begins with some of life’s most precious and vulnerable moments. Through this visit, Cussons Baby wanted to remind new mothers that they are seen, celebrated, and supported as they begin this incredible journey.

For decades Cussons Baby has remained a trusted companion for Nigerian families, providing gentle baby care solutions that nurture and protect babies’ delicate skin. Initiatives like these reflect the brand’s enduring commitment not only to baby care, but also to the wellbeing of mothers who nurture the next generation.

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