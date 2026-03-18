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iStore Elevates Nigeria’s Apple Retail Experience With Apple Authorised Reseller Upgrade in Lekki

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iStore Nigeria announced that its newly renovated Lekki location has been officially upgraded to an Apple Authorised Reseller (AAR) on 07 March 2026, 10:00am at Novare Mall, Lekki. Customers will now have the opportunity to learn and experience Apple’s innovative products and solutions with a wide range of accessories in a welcoming environment.

“We are excited to be elevating our iStore in Lekki to an Apple Authorised Reseller where customers will receive a first-class shopping experience. Customers who want to learn more about Apple’s full lineup of products and other items can now get personal attention from our many dedicated Apple-trained consultants,” said Kolapo Agunloye, Store Manager of iStore Novare Mall.

At iStore Lekki, trained consultants are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple including the full lineup of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The hands-on environment provides customers the opportunity to test drive the full range of products and Apple-trained staff are present to offer impartial advice to both consumer and professional customers.


Further information about Apple products at iStore Lekki can be found here.

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