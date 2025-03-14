Shaping Narratives, Amplifying Voices: Culture Custodian Celebrates Women in Media

Across traditional and digital platforms, audio storytelling, print journalism, and executive leadership, women have been pivotal in amplifying voices, and setting new standards for creativity and excellence. Yet, their contributions often go unrecognized in an industry that thrives on their brilliance.

This Women In Media campaign created by Culture Custodian is a spotlight on the women who have not only carved out space for themselves but have also defined what’s possible. Whether it’s the digital media pioneers breaking stories and starting conversations, the audio creators who keep a smile on our faces and capture the realities of young Nigerians, the print journalists chronicling history in real-time, or the media executives making high-stakes decisions that shape the industry’s future; their impact is undeniable.

In honoring their work, we acknowledge their resilience, creativity, and influence. Meet the women who are more than contributors, the architects of the culture:

Kadaria Ahmed

Throughout her illustrious career, Kadaria Ahmed has been rightly lauded for her contribution to advancing journalism in Nigeria’s fraught media landscape.

But in light of her identity as a woman—having to bristle against the patriarchal structures intrinsic to Nigeria’s media landscape—her work takes on deeper significance.

Born in 1967, Kadaria led an ambitious academic career that saw her earn a Bachelor’s from Bayero University, Kano; and a Chevening scholarship that culminated in a Master’s in Television from Goldsmiths University of London.

Her journalism career started at the BBC in London where she served as senior producer and stewarded the production of acclaimed programs such as Focus on Africa, and Network Africa, helping to shine the spotlight on an Africa that had rapidly begun to take its place in a new global order. Following her time at the BBC, she relocated to Nigeria, where she took on an editorial role at Next, a brilliantly disruptive publication that perennially elicited acclaim and stirred cultural reckonings before its folding up in 2011.

Today, Kadaria serves as the CEO of RadioNow 93.5FM, which she founded in 2020. Her gambits and accomplishments are too numerous to condense into a blurb, they however include: having moderated the 2011 presidential election debate and town hall meetings for presidential candidates in 2019, as well as having won the Promasidor Quill Awards.

Feyikemi Akin-Bankole

If we take as the truth, the sentiment that success in today’s fast-paced world has as much to do with pliability—the ability to shapeshift and bounce between roles as the occasion demands—as it has to do with excellence, then Feyikemi Akin-Bankole cleanly fits the bill of the modern successful woman.

A graduate of Business Administration and Management from the University of Warwick, Akin-Bankole currently works with Spotify in the capacity of Associate Communications Manager.

For all the sturdiness that her current position seems to suggest, her career trajectory has been marked by awe-inspiring versatility. She has worked with CNBC Africa as a Market Editor; with Bounce Networks as Head of Music; and with SUB4FIN as a Human Resource Administrator. She has also worked as an editor/brand consultant with The Culture Custodian. In addition to her work with Spotify, she straddles a role as a podcaster at the F&S podcast.

Adetoun Samiat Alamutu

If Adetoun Samiat’s winning quality could be condensed into a single statement, it would be her preternatural eye for quality. It’s with her diligence and faithfulness to quality that she heads storytelling cohorts at The Culture Custodian.

At The Culture Custodian, she bounces between an editorial role that sees her beat newsroom drafts into fully fleshed out stories; and a host of other duties that range from scripting podcasts to conceptualizing media offerings. Impressive as her social work at the publication is, her greatest legacy at the publication is perhaps her efforts towards pruning the talents under her stewardship into their ideal forms.

Samiat has a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s in the same discipline from the University of Lagos. Before her role at The Culture Custodian, she worked as an editor at NewNews, a news catch-up newsletter, between 2019 and 2020. She also worked as an independent editor on the Beyond Borders project by Trulyco in 2020. She has also taken on a host of freelance projects over her career, ranging from editorial assignments to corporate writing.

Motunrayo Alaka

Born on May 25, 1981, Motunrayo Alaka is a distinguished Nigerian communication strategist, writer, gender advocate, and pastor. She holds a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Ekiti State University.

With over 20 years of experience in Journalism and media strategy, Alaka has been instrumental in advancing investigative journalism in Nigeria. She began her journey with the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) as the pioneer Programme Manager of the Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award from 2005 to 2006. Her dedication led to her appointment as the Centre Coordinator in December 2008, where she expanded the organization’s initiatives from two to over ten programs. In 2019, she was appointed as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of WSCIJ.

Her commitment to ethical journalism and social justice extends to her roles as a board member of the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism and participation in global networks like the Global Investigative Journalism Network. Motunrayo’s contributions have been recognized through prestigious fellowships, including the Stanford Draper Hills Fellowship in 2018 and the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University for the 2019–2020 class.

Ọrẹ Ogunbiyi

Ọrẹ Ogunbiyi is a Nigerian-British author, journalist, and advocate for diversity and inclusion. She co-authored Taking Up Space: The Black Girl’s Manifesto for Change with Chelsea Kwakye, addressing challenges faced by Black women in predominantly white academic institutions.

The book tackles issues such as access, unrepresentative curricula, and discrimination, and is currently being developed into a television series by the BBC and Sid Gentle Productions. During her time at Jesus College, Cambridge, Ọrẹ pioneered initiatives like the Benin Bronze Repatriation Campaign and the #BlackMenofCambridgeUniversity campaign, and served as President of the African-Caribbean Society.

She holds a BA in Human, Social, and Political Sciences from Cambridge and an MS in Journalism from Columbia University. Professionally, she has served as a Special Assistant and Speechwriter to the Vice President of Nigeria and co-hosts “The Intelligence,” a daily podcast by The Economist. Ọrẹ’s impactful work continues to inspire and advocate for underrepresented communities, challenging systemic barriers and promoting inclusivity.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya

Toun Okewale Sonaiya is a Nigerian radio broadcaster and media entrepreneur, renowned for her unwavering commitment to amplifying women’s voices and championing gender equity.

As the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio 91.7 FM, she established Nigeria’s first and only radio station dedicated to women and their families, marking a significant milestone in African media.

With over three decades of broadcasting experience spanning Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Toun has held prominent roles at organizations such as Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Ray Power, and Choice FM. Her visionary leadership at Women Radio has been instrumental in promoting women’s political participation, advocating against gender-based violence, and fostering women’s economic empowerment.

Under her guidance, Women Radio has secured additional radio licenses across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, organized the annual Voice of Women (VOW) Conference & Awards, and collaborated with international media outlets like the BBC on impactful documentaries.

Toun’s relentless pursuit of inclusivity and representation has cemented her status as one of Nigeria’s most influential women in journalism, earning her a place in the Nigerian Hall of Fame.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya’s trailblazing efforts continue to inspire and empower women, reshaping the media landscape and advocating for a more equitable society.

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie grew up in an environment that was surrounded by lawyers and other politically inclined people, which formed the basis of her interest in politics and Nigerian history.

Even as a child, her parents—a Benin father and a Yoruba mother— often sought her opinions about current affairs, cultivating in her a curious mindset that has been instrumental to her career growth as a TV host, lawyer, podcaster, historian, and media personality who specializes in driving major political and historical conversations in relatable ways.

Following her education at Duke University in North Carolina, United States, where she bagged a degree in History and Political Science, Adesuwa attended BPP Law school between 2016 and 2018 in the United Kingdom, before returning to Nigeria where she took her bar exams and immersed herself in the country’s rich but tumultuous political landscape. As a lawyer, she worked with law firms like Aluko & Oyebode and Ajumogobia & Okeke.

Encouraged by her friends, Adesuwa created and currently co-hosts (alongside long-term buddy Temitayo Ayorinde) The Dirty Lie podcast, a youth-targeted show that brings to the attention of young people key global historical events. With the podcast evolving as a leading history podcast in the country, Adesuwa has deservedly earned her place in a niche that is otherwise thought to be dominated by men.

Kemi Smallz

Kemi Smallz, whose full name is Oluwakemi Itari Owatemi, is a Nigerian on-air personality, voiceover artist, actress and MC. She is the host for The Night Cruise, a week-long programme that is held from 9 pm – 12 am on Cool 96.9FM. She has also done voiceovers for brands such as Just Write supermarket, Mega Plaza, Hubmartz Park & Shop and Spar, Eleanor, and D’Prince Supermarket. At age 14, she kick-started her career in the radio, becoming a child presenter for Tales Africa. Kiddies Island and Generation Next in 2004.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Kemi became popular after she emerged in the top three at the 2013 edition of the MTV VJ search among 3000 contestants. At City 105.1FM, Kemi worked as the content developer for GoldmyneTV, hosted the Nightlife Radio show, and has contributed to Men’s Corner.

Her career as a radio personality has been productive and rewarding, with numerous accolades to her credit. Some of them are the Student Choice OAP of the Year Award at the 2016 ANUCA, the MAYAA award for radio personality of the year, and the POPA Awards in 2020. In 2016, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism acknowledged her contributions to the media.

She was also awarded the 2016 Female On-Air Personality of the Year for City People Music Award and Outstanding Radio Program Presenter at Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award. Now at Cool FM, she is rated alongside the likes of Daddy Freeze, Dotun, Taymi B and Manny.

Chinasa Anukam

Chinasa Anukam is an American-born Nigerian host, stand-up comedian, presenter, screenwriter and content creator. She had her formative years in Abuja where she attended the Loyola Jesuit College, owned by the Catholic church. Moving to the UK allowed her to study law at the University of Bristol and became a launch pad for her career as a stand-up comedian.

The vision for “Is The Seat Taken”, Chinasa’s successful YouTube series was formed after she realized the need to create content that humanizes celebrities outside their workspace and provide entertainment to relieve Nigerians of the stress that comes with surviving under precarious socioeconomic conditions.

The show involves dates with unscripted conversations with Nigerian creatives she finds interesting or is inspired by. With Falz as her first ever guest, the show has been graced by personalities like Nigerian international footballer Alex Iwobi, music executive Don Jazzy, comedian Layi Wasabi, actor Efa Iwara as well as artists Tems, Shallipopi, Fireboy DML, Odumodublvck, Joeboy, amongst others. Having enjoyed immense popularity and attention from Nigerian and global audiences, the show puts Chinasa among the female voices keeping media space in the country alive and buzzing with fun yet quality content.

Melody Hassan

Melody Hassan is a prominent Nigerian on-air personality (OAP), media entrepreneur, and advocate known for her presence in radio, music curation, and social commentary and has made an impact in Nigeria’s entertainment industry through her work as a broadcaster, podcaster, and A&R specialist.

She is currently a host on City 105.1 FM, where she anchors the midday show “City Café,” a platform through which she engages audiences with insightful discussions on entertainment, lifestyle, and social issues while also spotlighting emerging music talents.

In addition to her radio work, Melody co-hosts the “Zero Conditions Podcast” alongside Motolani Alake, a well-known music journalist and critic, and Excel Joab. The podcast delves into thought-provoking conversations on pop culture, social dynamics, relationships, and music.

With a balance of humor, insightful debates, and candid storytelling, the “Zero Conditions Podcast” has gained a strong following among young Nigerian audiences. Melody is not just an entertainment enthusiast but also an outspoken advocate for social justice, particularly when it comes to issues affecting women. She has used her platform to address gender-based violence, women’s representation in media, and the challenges women face in male-dominated industries.

Aisha Salaudeen

Aisha Salaudeen is a Nigerian multimedia journalist, producer, and writer celebrated for telling untold stories and advocating for women’s rights.



Aisha’s foray into media began in 2013 as a volunteer presenter at the University of Bradford’s radio station. Upon returning to Nigeria in 2017, she transitioned from an accounting role to journalism, contributing as a freelancer to esteemed outlets like Al Jazeera and the Financial Times. In 2018, she joined Stears Business, focusing on business and cultural reporting. One of her most impactful works was an investigative piece on the challenges unmarried Nigerian women face in securing rental accommodations, highlighting societal biases and systemic obstacles.

In 2019, Aisha joined CNN‘s Lagos bureau as a digital features producer. In this capacity, she scripted and produced sponsored television shows, shedding light on diverse African stories.

Her work encompassed a range of topics, from profiling young tech innovators to addressing societal issues such as gender inequality and sexual violence.

One of her CNN features was a prole on Nelly Ating, a photographer documenting the lives of individuals affected by conflict in Northeastern Nigeria, bringing attention to their plights. She has since left this role and now leads the media team of Africa’s foremost tech startup, Paystack.

Simi Badiru

Simisola Badiru, widely known as Simi Badiru, is a Nigerian music executive, creative strategist, and co-host of the popular podcast “F&S Uncensored.”

Her career seamlessly blends creative management and editorial work, positioning her as a force within Nigeria’s entertainment industry. In October 2018, Simi co-founded the F&S Uncensored podcast with Feyikemi Akin-Bankole. The weekly podcast delves into Nigerian pop culture, music, and personal experiences, offering candid commentary on trending topics and their impact on everyday Nigerians. The podcast’s authenticity and engaging content have garnered a substantial following, leading to its recognition as one of Africa’s most popular podcasts by Spotify.

Simi’s career trajectory showcases her versatility and dedication to the creative arts, curating music for Apple and providing editorial services for Culture Custodian. She serves as an Account Executive at LSFPR, a Nigerian-owned public relations agency. Simi is currently the Head of Artist Services & Relationships at TRACE Anglophone West Africa, where she focuses on identifying and amplifying emerging African talent on a global scale.

Simi’s contributions to the Nigerian music industry were acknowledged in TurnTable’s “30 Under 30 Power Players in Nigerian Music for 2024” for her contributions and dedication to the growth of African music curation, podcasting, and artist relations

Jola Ayeye

Jola Ayeye stands at the helm of what has become a cultural juggernaut in African media. As a multimedia professional who creates across different formats and platforms, she has carved a distinct voice and established herself as a force in the industry.

In 2017, she co-created the wildly popular podcast, I Said What I Said, with FK Abudu, a show that has steadily remained the leading podcast across the continent. What began as a platform built on the deliciously informal art of Gbéborùn (gossip) evolved into something far more profound.

Through her personal platforms and podcast, Jola has remained an unwavering advocate for women’s rights and justice.

Throughout her journey, Ayeye has demonstrated that meaningful impact comes not from solitary genius but through the patient building of communities and collaborations.

Dr Busola Tejumola

Dr. Busola Tejumola is the Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, she exemplifies strategic vision, educational excellence, and a deep commitment to storytelling.

Recognizing the importance of a global perspective, she pursued further studies abroad, obtaining a Master’s in Management Information Systems from the University of Surrey, UK, followed by a PhD in Management Information Systems from Brunel University, UK.

Her doctoral research focused on User Adoption and Change Management, equipping her with analytical and critical thinking skills that have shaped her leadership style. This blend of technical expertise and strategic insight has been instrumental in her ability to navigate the evolving media landscape, ensuring that MultiChoice remains at the forefront of innovation.

Dr. Tejumola’s journey at MultiChoice Nigeria began in 2014 when she joined as Head of Strategy and Insights. Her role involved using data-driven approaches to understand audience behavior, optimize content offerings, and make strategic decisions.

By 2017, she had risen to General Manager of Production, overseeing key content initiatives and spearheading the revival of flagship productions such as Big Brother Naija and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). These productions not only strengthened MultiChoice’s brand but also significantly influenced pop culture and entertainment trends across Africa.

Uche Pedro

One woman’s vision has fundamentally transformed how Nigerian stories reach the world. Uche Pedro’s journey from a university student to one of Africa’s digital media leaders exemplifies the power of seeing opportunity where others see absence.

As the founder of BellaNaija, she has built a cultural institution that celebrates African excellence, amplifies authentic voices, and challenges stereotypical narratives with vibrant, nuanced storytelling.

Uche’s journey began with a strong educational foundation. After completing her basic education in Nigeria, she pursued higher education at Ivey Business School in Canada, where she graduated with distinction in 2006 with an Honors Business Administration degree.

Her dedication to continuous learning later led her to the Harvard Kennedy School, where she earned a master’s in public administration in 2020. These academic experiences not only strengthened her business acumen but also broadened her understanding of leadership, innovation, and civic engagement—principles that would define her career.

Before launching her entrepreneurial journey, Uche gained valuable corporate experience working with global brands, including Shell Canada and Cadbury, both in the UK and Nigeria.

These roles exposed her to international business strategies and consumer insights, sharpening her ability to analyze markets and build scalable business models. However, her passion for showcasing African culture remained at the forefront of her ambitions.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for This Women In Media campaign by Culture Custodian