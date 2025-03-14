Segilola Resources Celebrates IWD 2025 with Business Training for Over 200 Women in Osun

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2025, Segilola Resources (SROL) reinforced its commitment to women’s empowerment by hosting beneficiaries of its Segilola Women’s Initiative Programme (SWIP) and Livelihood Restoration Programme (LRP) in Osun State.

In collaboration with Ilesa Business School, the business training session equipped over 200 women with essential entrepreneurial and digital skills to strengthen their businesses and improve their economic standing.

Launched in 2021, SWIP is an annual initiative designed to empower women in host communities by providing business equipment and basic financial literacy training to support their entrepreneurial ventures. The LRP, implemented on top of paid compensation to project-affected persons, ensures they have sustainable livelihoods. Through this training, SROL aims to continuously build participants’ capacity and equip them with the tools to thrive in today’s economy.

The engaging training sessions focused on business decision-making, marketing strategies, digital literacy, and financial management, providing participants with practical knowledge to successfully navigate and grow their enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Omolade Onileke, Assistant Community Relations Administrator at Segilola Resources (SROL), underscored the company’s steadfast commitment to supporting women’s economic advancement.

“At SROL, we believe in providing an environment where women, particularly in our host communities, are not just supported but are empowered to succeed. We are equipping women with the right skills, resources, and confidence to take their businesses to the next level. Women are at the heart of community development, and by investing in them, we are investing in the future of the local economy,” she stated.

The event featured expert-led sessions where participants gained insights into entrepreneurial mindset development, business marketing tailored for rural enterprises, and digital literacy for business growth.

Practical sessions introduced women to using social media for business visibility, digital payment systems for seamless transactions, and strategies to enhance business operations using technology. Beyond the training, attendees received essential business equipment to help them immediately implement their newly acquired knowledge, ensuring sustainable business growth.

Olu Olujide, President of the Ilesa Business School, lauded SROL, saying,

“Kudos to Segilola for this impactful initiative. Providing ongoing support, training, and mentorship is key to helping these women build sustainable businesses and stand out in the market. At Ilesa Business School, we are proud to have partnered with Segilola to develop the capacities of their SWIP and LRP beneficiaries.”

Through initiatives like this, SROL remains committed to fostering economic resilience and financial independence for women in its host communities. The company is strengthening local enterprises and contributing to broader socio-economic development by equipping them with the necessary skills and resources.

As SROL continues to invest in sustainable empowerment programs, it reaffirms its dedication to creating lasting impact and advancing opportunities for women in business.

